Maharashtra Result 2020: HSC Class 12th Result Likely To Be Announced On July 15

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the results tomorrow for HSC. Maharashtra Result 2020 will be announced by the examination controller department. The Maharashtra HSC result can be checked on the official website of the board that is mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in once it is out. To check the results, the students will have to keep the hall tickets handy as it will require information like mother's name and seat number to check the result. According to the board, the SSC board results will be declared on July 15, 2020, by noon as per authorities.

Maharashtra Result 2020 details to know

For Maharashtra 2020 HSC examinations, over 13 lakh students were registered. The HSC examinations were scheduled between the months of March 7 and April first week. However, the coronavirus pandemic situation led to the cancellation of pending exams. Lakhs of students were marked on the average assessment formula. On the other hand, 17 lakh students were registered for the SSC exams. All the pending examinations of the students were cancelled as it posed as a high risk to the students. The state made a call to announce the results in July after the HRD Ministry ordered the states to announce all pending results in the month of July.

HSC result evaluation process

The evaluation of the answer sheets was conducted between May 6 to June 19 despite the threat of coronavirus The papers had to be evaluated in lakhs. Mumbai examinees alone corrected over 42 lakhs sheets, as per reports, out of the total sheets of 50 lakhs. Over 13 lakh HSC students are waiting for the results since March-end.

Maharashtra HSC result through text message

Students can check the results through text messages also. Any registered student can send the seat no and get a result text back. For this, you will have to write MH plus the exam name and seat number. Send it to the number 57766.

Maharashtra Result 2020 result getaway

Copy the link mahresult.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Maharashtra Result 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to the HSC result homepage. You will see Maharashtra 12th result click on it. There will be space to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number, mother's name for Maharashtra 12th result Click enter and it will lead to the HSC result. Check for the name and marks. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

