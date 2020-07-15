Maharashtra Result 2020: HSC Results Likely To Be Announced Today, SSC By July-end

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the results of HSC exams 2020 on July 15. Students can check their result on MSBSHSE official websites mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in. While no official announcement has been made, reports suggest that the results will be declared by noon.

Over 13 lakh students registered for Maharashtra HSC examinations 2020 while more than 17 lakh students registered for the SSC examinations 2020. The HSC examinations were scheduled between March 7 and the first week of April but the coronavirus pandemic forced authorities to cancel the pending exams. The state board decided to announce the results of HSC, followed by SSC after the Ministry of Human Resource and Development called upon the states to declare the results.

The evaluation of the pending exams has been done on the basis of average assessment formula. The evaluation was conducted after the end of the second phase of nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The candidates can either check their results on the official websites or get the results through text messages.

Results through SMS

Registered students can send their seat number through an SMS and get the results. They need to type MH (Exam name) (Seat number) and send it to 57766. Otherwise, they can visit mahresult.nic.in and click on Maharashtra HSC result link. They will need to enter roll number or seat number and mother's name to get Maharashtra 12th results. Students can print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

Maharashtra HSC 2020 results will be announced after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced results for Class 12th. CISCE also declared Class 10th ISCE results which the CBSE is yet to declare. MSBSHSE is expected to announce SSC results before the month-end.

