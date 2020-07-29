Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MSBSHSE Class 10th Result Declared At 'mahresult.nic.in'

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the SSC result today. The examination controller department has announced the results for the Class 10th students. To find out how one has performed in the 2019-2020 exams, students can log in to the website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in. Students will need the hall ticket or the admit cards while they log in. Once the student logs in, they might require seat number and mother’s name to finish the login process to access Maharashtra SSC result 2020. The results came out today that us July 29 at 1 pm.

Maharashtra SSC result 2020 details

For Maharashtra SSC result 2020, the history assessments were the last to be corrected as per the state education department’s Varsha Gaikwad. The examinations were not conducted for class 10th geography, as the nationwide lockdown was started then. Average marks were given for the canceled paper.

Maharashtra board result 2020 result gateway

Copy the link mahresult.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Maharashtra board result 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to the SSC result homepage. You will see ‘Maharashtra 10th result 2020 or SSC examination result’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number, mother's name for accessing Maharashtra 10th result 2020. Click enter and it will lead to the SSC result. Check for the name and marks on the Maharashtra 10th result 2020. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for Maharashtra 10th result 2020.

After the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 has been announced, students can check their own results via SMS. Students only need to type MH (Exam name) (seat number) and then send the message to 57766 to get a reply with detailed marks. Students can check their SSC result through Digilocker as well.

Maharashtra board result so far

For Maharashtra 2020 SSC examinations, 17 lakh students were registered for the academic year. However, the coronavirus pandemic situation led to the cancellation of pending exams. Lakhs of students were marked on the average assessment formula. On the other hand, over 13 lakh students were registered. Maharashtra SSC exams were scheduled from March 3 to March 23 for 2020 and the HSC examinations were scheduled between the months of March 7 and April first week.

All the pending examinations of the students were canceled as it posed a high risk to the students. Results for Maharashtra HSC examinations were announced on July 16. The state made a call to announce the results in July after the HRD Ministry ordered all the States to announce all pending results in the month of July.

