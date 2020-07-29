Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Topper: MSBSHSE SSC Merit List Not Likely To Be Announced

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education known by the abbreviation MSBSHSE has announced the results of class 10th that is the SSC board around 1 pm today. Students can now check the performance of their annual exam which is live on the official website of the board. Under the affiliation, almost 17 lakh students and several schools have been waiting for the MSBSHSE 10th result. The links for the same are mahresult.nic.in and a second link for the same is mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 topper details

The year 2020 has witnessed 18.2% increase in the passing percentage of Maharashtra SSC result 2020. This year, out of the total registered students, 95.30% have passed. Last year the passing percentage was 77.10% as per the notifications. The MSBSHSE also declared that it will not be releasing any merit list which it normally did in the previous years. It will only give out the individual results of the students and not MSBSHSE merit list. Previously it had not released the state-wise HSC toppers as well. Until now, the merit list has not been released. Maharashtra SSC result 2020 topper list was not announced and the COVID-19 could be a cause for the same.

Out of all the students who appeared 5,39,373 students are in the first division. Almost 5,50,809 students are in the second division and finally 3,30,588 in the third division. A whopping number of 8,360 schools have achieved a 100% result in the SSC result. Once again the Konkan region has ranked first with a passing percentage of 98.77% and Aurangabad region recorded the lowest pass percentage of 92%.

Maharashtra board result 2020 vs 2019

In 2019, the passing percentage for the students was 77.10% which was lower than 89.41% in 2018. The passing percentage saw a dip of 12.31% in 2019. Last year, girls outperformed boys again with a passing percentage of 82.82% and boys, on the other hand, had a passing percentage of 72.18%.

Region Passing percentage of 2019 Konkan Division 88.38% Kolhapur 86.58%, Pune 82.48% Nasik 77.58% Mumbai 77.04% Latur 72.87% Amravati 71.98%. Nagpur 67.27%

If a student is yet to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020, then here are the directions-

Copy the link mahresult.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Maharashtra SSC result 2020 topper. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 homepage. You will see MSBSHSE 10th result click on it. There will be space to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number, and mother's name for Maharashtra 12th result. Click enter and it will lead to the MSBSHSE 10th result. Check for the name and marks for Maharashtra board result. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use of Maharashtra board result.

