SSC CGL Marks To Be Released Soon; Candidates Can Check Answer Keys For Tier-I Now

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)’s SSC CGL result of 2020 was released on July 1st however the answer key was recently uploaded by the SSC. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in, to know about all the latest updates. As of now, the answer key for the Tier I exams are out. The SSC CGL exam occurs in three tiers. Candidates clearing Tier-I will appear fro Tier-II exams which will be conducted between 12 October to 15 October 2020. A total of 9,78,103 candidates appeared in the tier-1 examination. 125279 candidates have qualified for the Tier 2 exam now.

SSC CGL tier 1 marks out; See answer key

The answer key can be directly accessed by pasting this URL on your browser - https://ssc.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2207/62147/login.html

The Staff Selection Commission declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1), 2019 on July 1st. 2.

The council has now released the answer keys for all the question paper sets to ensure transparency in the exam system. The answer keys were uploaded on the website on July 7th.

The candidates can take a print out of their respective Question Paper and Final Answer Keys.

However, this link would be active only till August 6th till 4 pm.

Candidates are required to save their answer keys well ahead of time as the link has been activated since July 7th but it cannot be accessed after August 6th.

Image courtesy: SSC CGL official website

All about SSC CGL exams

The SSC CGL examination is conducted for filling several posts of Group C and Group D in different ministries/departments/organizations. The examination was computer-based and was held at various centres spread across the country. The Staff Selection Commission recently released a tentative vacancy for combined graduate level (CGL) 2019 recruitment drive. According to the reports, a total of 8582 vacancies have been announced. Out of these vacancies, the highest number of vacancies is reported by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC). The vacancies reported by CBIC are a total of 2159. CBIC is followed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) with 1456 vacancies.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock