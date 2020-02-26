What Is Composite Score, Scaled Score And Percentile Below In MAT 2020

MAT Management Aptitude Test is a standardised test which is being administered since 1998 in order to facilitate Business Schools. These exams help in the screening of candidates for further MBA admissions. MAT was approved as the national level test in the year 2003 by Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD. MAT scores can be considered as the admission input based on the scorecards that are issued to the candidates.

The results released by the MAT exam consists of the composite scores, scaled scores as well as percentiles. To those who are not aware of these scores, here is some detailed information about these scores.

What is composite score?

The MAT composite score that is given in your MAT scorecard determines your merit to apply for the best MBA or PGDM business schools. The better way to understand the MAT composite score is to understand how the calculation is done in MAT. There are total 160 questions in MAT and these 160 questions are divided into 4 sections.

There is also a GK question which is the 5th section and is not counted in the composite score calculation. The MAT composite scores are given on the scale of 199 to 801. Accordingly, 160 marks are converted into 800 marks. On the basis of composite scores, the percentile will be given.

What is scaled score in MAT?

One of the most significant thing in MAT is a scaled score which is based on the total number of correct responses to the exam's 100 scored questions. Usually, there are no penalties for incorrect responses. The MAT scoring system follows a 200-800 scoring scale.

What is Percentile in MAT?

Percentile shows the number of candidates who have scored less than a particular candidate in the MAT exam. For calculating the MAT percentile, the given formula can be applied. Composite scores obtained by a candidate/Total number of candidates multiplied by 100 = MAT Percentile.

