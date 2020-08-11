KVS Merit List 2020 For Class 1 Admissions Out Now At Kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

KVS aka Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the first merit list for admissions of Class 1 students into various KV schools. The merit list is based on the lottery system and the live streaming of which would be available on the KVS YouTube channel as well. The registration for Class 1 students was conducted from July 20th to August 7th being the last date. Parents of the wards can check the status of their children's admissions application form from the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in from tomorrow 6 am onwards as well.

KVS merit list 2020 is released now

Parents can check the merit list by visiting the website at https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/index.html.

The merit list will also be released on the website of individual KV schools.

More information could be checked at the official site at - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

The information of Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission is also available on the android app of KVS.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya offers Admission for the following classes: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th. This is for the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel. Last year, over 7.95 lakh applications were received for Class 1 admissions.

KVS merit list 2020: Check first merit list

Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on the ‘About KVS’ tab.

Click on ‘directories’. Here you will see the list of KVs located all around India.

Click on the respective KV school website and check the KV Class 1 admission merit list.

The list will also be available tomorrow on August 12th from 6 am onwards as mentioned on the KVS website. Take a look.

Important dates of KVS online admission 2020

The first list of provisional selected and waitlist of registered candidates is out on August 11, 2020.

If seats are still vacant, then the second and third list will be declared. The second list will be out on August 24, 2020, and the third list on August 26, 2020.

Announcement of the provisional select list of candidates – August 21, 2020, to August 29, 2020.

