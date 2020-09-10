MHT CET 2020 Exam: Revised Schedule And Admit Card Details Out At ‘cetcell.mahacet.org’

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the changed dates of the MHT CET 2020 (Common Entrance Test). The examinations were going to be held originally in June, however, got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aspirants who have registered for the examinations can log in to the official website and check for the dates.

Here is the detailed schedule-

MHT CET 2020 dates for PCB is October 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 MHT CET 2020 dates fro PCM is October 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20

This year the examinations are being held in batches and in a graded manner to avoid any extra congregation or crowding of students in and around the examinations. The MHT CET exam guidelines will soon be released for the students along with the MHT CET admit card. Students must wear basic masks and gloves while appearing for the exams on the days.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check MHT CET revised date

Search for the official site or copy the link mahacet.org on the search bar. You will be redirected to the homepage. On the homepage look for ‘Important Notice: MHT-CET 2020 Revised Dates of Examination’ It is the first link in the middle of the homepage. Click on the MHT CET revised date that is the above link and it will lead you to another page. You are now in the PDF of the notification as shared by MHT CET cell. You can save an e-copy or also opt to save a hard copy.

The examinations will be conducted between October 1 to October 20 as per the official notification for the engineering and pharmacy students. On the basis of the score, students can apply for various institutions across the country. The examinations are an annual affair to shortlist deserving students.

On the day of the exam, students will be only allowed with masks and gloves. The examinations will be held only after disinfection of the area after one batch of exams as per guidelines set by the state government. Students can keep checking the website for any update about MHT CET admit card and MHT CET exam news.

