MHT CET 2020: Re-exam To Be Held For Candidates Affected By The Power Outage, See Details

Maharashtra’s MHT CET cell is conducting the MHT CET examination across Maharashtra from October 12 to October 20, 2020. CET admit cards were also released by the CET cell a week ago. Several students were affected because of the power outage in Mumbai region and around on October 12. The MHT CET cell released a notification on its official website and said that they will be conducting the MHT CET re-exam for candidates affected by the power outage in Mumbai region. Here is everything you need to know about the MHT CET re-exam date.

MHT CET exam date

The MHT CET cell in an official notice said that first session candidates of PCM examination were affected in their MHT CET Oct 12 paper by the power outage in Mumbai. The MHT CET exam date for these candidates will now be on or before October 20, 2020. Students who had their test centre at Thakur College of Engineering and Technology, Thakur Institute of Management Studies Career Development and Research, Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research, Babasaheb Gawde Institute of Technology and Don Bosco Center for Learning will have their re-exam on or before October 20, 2020.

The official notification read as, “In the view of a power outage, to safeguard the interests of the appearing candidates, their PCM Examination would now be held on or before 20th October 2020.” About the details of MHT CET re-examination, the notice mentioned, “All the candidates who appeared in the FIRST SESSION Examination at the above Test Centres are requested to check the new date and time for the PCM examination by logging into their account at https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. SMS and Email communication will be sent to these candidates in due course”

Also Read | AP PGECET Admit Card 2020 Released Today, Here Is The Direct Link To Download

See the official notice HERE

Also Read | CUCET 2020: CUCET Admit Card 2020 Released Today At Cucetexam.in

In another official notice, the CET cell mentioned that because of the power outage, local services in Mumbai were also affected. As a result of this, it is possible that candidates could not reach to their test centres and thus could not appear for the examination. The notice said that the MHT CET cell will decide about the course of action for such candidates. The concerned candidates will be informed about the decision in due time, the notice mentioned.

Also Read | GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released By GSHSEB Today. See How To Download GUJCET Admit Card

See the official notice HERE

Also Read | KCET 2020: KCET Admit Card Released By Karnataka Examination Authority On Kea.kar.nic.in

Mumbai suffered from a power outage on the morning of October 12, 20020. Several students in and around Mumbai region were affected by it. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the MHT CET at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the MHT CET re-exam date and CET result.

Image Credits: Shutterstock