GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released By GSHSEB Today. See How To Download GUJCET Admit Card

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has released the GUJCET 2020 hall ticket on its official website. Students who had registered for the GUJCET 2020 can now go to the official website of GUJCET 2020 at gujcet.gseb.org. to access their GUJCET 2020 hall ticket to do GUJCET hall ticket download. The GUJCET hall ticket date was to be announced by the board 10 days prior to the exam. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board had revealed this in a previous notice. The GUJCET 2020 exam is scheduled to take place on August 24, 2020. Therefore the GUJCET admit card was released today on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB.

GUJCET Hall ticket date

As the GUJCET 2020 hall ticket was released today, the GUJCET hall ticket date is August 13, 2020. Candidates should keep in mind that their previous GUJCET 2020 hall ticket that was released on March 16, 2020, is invalid. Al the candidates who have registered in GUJCET 2020 exam will now have to download the GUJCET 2020 hall ticket again from the official website. Candidates can download their GUJCET 2020 hall ticket by using their registered mobile number or registered email id and a birthdate or GUJCET application form number. The GUGCET 2020 hall ticket will consist of important details of the candidate. The GUGCET 2020 hall ticket will have details like GUJCET 2020 exam date, time and exam centre address of the candidate along with other basic details.

How to do GUJCET hall ticket download

Go to the official website of the GUJCET 2020 at gujcet.gseb.org.

Click on a link that reads as, “Click Here to Download GUJCET Hall Ticket 2020”

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the required details like registered mobile number or email ID and date of birth or application number.

Enter the captcha code.

Click on the search GUJCET hall ticket button.

Your GUJCET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the GUJCET hall ticket and take a printout of it for future use.

The candidate is required to carry the GUJCET admit card along with them while appearing for GUJCET 2020. The candidate should also carry a valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, Driving license along with GUGCET hall ticket. The Gujarat board had changed the GUJCET 2020 exam date twice before this year. The exam will now take place on August 24, 2020.