MP Board 12 Results: List Of Websites To Check MP Board 12th Result

The season of board exams results is here. After CBSE, ICSE, ISC and other State Boards, MP Board is expected to announce their Class 12th results soon. Rashmi Arun Shami, the principal secretary of MPBSE, had announced that class 12th results of the MP Board will be announced soon.
Once the results of the MP Board class 12th are announced, the students can check them on various websites. Here is a list of websites and portals the students can check their results on. Take a look.
Earlier, Rashmi Arun Shami who is the principal secretary of MPBSE had informed a leading daily that MP Board result 2020 of class 10th will be declared in the first week of July 2020 and the MP Board 12th Result will be announced in the third week of July or after July 15, 2020. The students can expect their MP Board 12th Result anytime soon. This year, MP Board class 12th examination was held in March 2020. Reportedly, the examination was conducted across 3662 exam centres.
MP Board announced the class 10 result on July 4, 2020. In the MP result 2020 of class 10, 62.84% of students cleared the examination. The passing percentage of this year’s MP Board result 2020 of class 10 is more than that of last year. Last year, 61.32% of students had cleared the exam.
