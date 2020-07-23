MP Board 12 Results: List Of Websites To Check MP Board 12th Result

The season of board exams results is here. After CBSE, ICSE, ISC and other State Boards, MP Board is expected to announce their Class 12th results soon. Rashmi Arun Shami, the principal secretary of MPBSE, had announced that class 12th results of the MP Board will be announced soon.

Once the results of the MP Board class 12th are announced, the students can check them on various websites. Here is a list of websites and portals the students can check their results on. Take a look.

Websites to check MP Board 12th result

mpbse.nic.in or click here

mpresults.nic.in or click here

mbpse.mponline.gov.in or click here

jagranjosh.com or click here

fastresults.in or click here

livehindustan.com or click here

hindi.news18.com or click here

How to check results of MP Board class 12

Go to the official website of MP Board mentioned above to check your results.

On the homepage, click on a link that shows, MP Board 12th Result.

Click on the link and enter the required details like your roll number.

Cross-check the details entered with the mentioned details on the hall ticket.

Click on submit. You will be redirected to a new page where your MP Board 12th result will be displayed.

Save and take a printout of MP 12th result for future use.

MP Board 12th Result

Earlier, Rashmi Arun Shami who is the principal secretary of MPBSE had informed a leading daily that MP Board result 2020 of class 10th will be declared in the first week of July 2020 and the MP Board 12th Result will be announced in the third week of July or after July 15, 2020. The students can expect their MP Board 12th Result anytime soon. This year, MP Board class 12th examination was held in March 2020. Reportedly, the examination was conducted across 3662 exam centres.

MP Board 10th result

MP Board announced the class 10 result on July 4, 2020. In the MP result 2020 of class 10, 62.84% of students cleared the examination. The passing percentage of this year’s MP Board result 2020 of class 10 is more than that of last year. Last year, 61.32% of students had cleared the exam.

Disclaimer: Students are advised to keep checking the official website of MP Board to know the important details and news about MP 12th result.

