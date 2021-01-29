MPPEB Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Last Date Of Application Extended Till February 6

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, MPPEB recently announced that the last date of submission for online applications in MPPEB Police Constable recruitment 2021 has been extended. The MPPEB Police recruitment 2021 is being done for a total of 4000 MP Police Constable posts. The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board made this announcement on the website and mentioned that the candidates can now go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board at mponline.gov.in and apply till February 6, 2021. For all the people who are still wondering about the last date to apply in the MPPEB recruitment and MPPEB notification, here is everything you need to know about it.

MPPEB Police Constable recruitment 2021 last date extended

The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and apply in the MPPEB Police Constable recruitment 2021 till February 6. Once the candidate has submitted the application form with fee payment, they can also amend the application till February 9, 2021. The online application process for MPPEB Police recruitment 2021 had started on January 16, 2021. This extension of the last date for MPPEB recruitment comes as a sigh of relief for those candidates who have to make changes and also who are yet to apply.

There are a total of 4000 posts on offer in MPPEB Police constable recruitment 2021. Out of the total vacancies, 3862 posts are for GD Constable and 138 are for Radio Constable. The examination will be held in two shifts from 9 AM to 11 AAM and from 3 PM to 5 PM and will be carrying 100 marks. Here is a look at how to apply in the MPPEB police recruitment 2021.

How to apply in the MPPEB Police recruitment 2021?

Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, MPPEB at mponline.gov.in.

Look for the MPPEB Police Constable recruitment 2021 link on the homepage and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page where candidates will have to click on the apply online link.

Fill in all the required details asked on the website.

Upload all the documents required on the website and click on the payment mode.

Fill the application fee and submit the form.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, MPPEB at mponline.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the MPPEB Police Constable recruitment 2021.

