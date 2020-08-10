SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka Topper: Check Karnataka SSLC Result Merit List Here

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced its SSLC result 2020 Karnataka. The Karnataka 10th result 2020 was declared online on the official website of the KSEEB. Those students who had appeared in the Karnataka board’s class 10th exam can now check how they have performed in their SSLC result 2020 Karnataka on the official website, karresults.nic.in. As the SSLC result 2020 Karnataka was declared today, a lot of students have been wondering about SSLC result 2020 Karnataka topper and Karnataka SSLC result merit list. See the SSLC result 2020 Karnataka topper list here.

Also Read | TN 10th Result 2020: Topper List Not To Be Declared! 100% Students Pass TN SSLC Exam

Also Read | Mohanlal Congratulates CBSE Topper Vinayak, Offers Financial Support For Higher Studies

SSLC result 2020 Karnataka topper list

A total of six students have emerged as SSLC result 2020 Karnataka topper. These students have scored full marks in the SSLC result 2020 Karnataka. The students in this year’s Karnataka SSLC result merit list who have scored 625 out of 625 are as follows:

Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde from Sirsi

Chirayu from Bengaluru

Nikhilesh Murali from Bengaluru

Dheeraj Reddy MP from Mandya

Anush from Dakshina Kannada

Tanmayi from Chikkamagaluru

Karnataka state education minister S Suresh Kumar declared KSEEB board result today. The official link to check the result is http://karresults.nic.in/. The passing percentage of this year’s SSLC result 2020 Karnataka stood at 71.8 per cent. 8,11,050 students cleared the exam out of the 8,48,203 students who appeared. The passing percentage of this year’s Karnataka SSLC exams is less than that of last year. The passing percentage was 73.7 per cent last year. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic situation, the SSLC result 2020 Karnataka was delayed this year. The results were announced on April 30 last year. Here is how to check the SSLC result 2020 Karnataka.

Also Read | NIOS 12th Result 2020 Topper: No NIOS Class 12th Toppers List Announced As Of Yet

Also Read | UPSC Results: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes As Toppers Tell 'sacrifice Stories'

How to check SSLC result 2020 Karnataka

Go to the official website of Karnataka Board’s 10th result 2020, karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link of ‘SSLC result’.

Click on the link and you will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the required credentials like roll number, date of birth as mentioned on the admit card or hall ticket.

Cross-check the details and submit.

Your Karnataka 10th result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Karnataka board to know about all the latest updates regarding the SSLC result 2020 Karnataka topper and SSSLC result 2020 Karnataka.