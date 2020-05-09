MUHS Exam: Official University Notice Confirms Delay Of Examinations

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) recently shared a notice to inform students about the upcoming theory examinations dates for UG and PG courses. The notice revealed that due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, all examinations will be held in June of 2020. Moreover, the notice also informed candidates that the time table for the examinations will be shared soon on the official website.

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) exam

According to the official Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) website, all undergraduate and all postgraduate theory examinations to be conducted by MUHS, Nashik for Summer-2020, will be held after June 15, 2020. The dates have been pushed back due to the unprecedented effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The notice shared by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) also revealed that the practical examinations will be conducted after the theory examinations. A detailed timetable for the examinations has not yet been released. However, once the MUHS board takes a review of the COVID-19 situation in the Maharashtra state, a timetable will be shared on the official website.

The time table for both UG and PG faculties will be published on MUHS website before June 15, 2020. Moreover, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has already shared a list of lectures for medical students. Alongside a timetable for online lectures, MUHS has also shared the curriculum for the upcoming exams.

Students can attend these online lectures by through Zoom call using the Zoom App. All classes will be held online via group calls on Zoom. The Zoom login ids for the calls will be shared on the MUHS website. As only a limited number of people can enter the group call, some students will have to watch the lecture on MUHS' official YouTube channel, MUHS Learning. Moreover, students on the MUHS Zoom call cannot turn on their voice or video.

