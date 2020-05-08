'Students Between Class 5 To 10 To Be Promoted Without Exams': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced that class 10 students studying in schools affiliated to the state education board will be promoted on the basis of pre-board exams and no other examination will be conducted. All students of Class 5 till Class 10 will be promoted without any examination due to the Coronavirus crisis and the subsequent lockdown. Earlier in the day, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the dates for remaining exams of class 10 and 12 students.

"The state government has decided to promote all students of Classes V to X under Punjab School Education system to next class without any examination, in light of the unprecedented COVID Crisis, which has led to prolonged lockdown/curfew, Chief Minister disclosed," Government of Punjab tweeted on Friday.

Class X students under Punjab School Education Board will not have to take any exams and will be promoted on basis of their performance in pre-Board exams, Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh announced.......(1) — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) May 8, 2020

CBSE announces exam dates for Class 10 & 12

Meanwhile, HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that the remaining CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams would be conducted from July 1 to July 15. He extended his good wishes to all the students appearing for the examinations. He clarified that only the exams of 29 main papers will be conducted. This development comes three days after Nishank declared that no further examination will be held for CBSE Class 10 students in the country barring for students of North East Delhi. However, the exact schedule of the exams is yet to be released by the CBSE.

The novel Coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 56,342 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 16,540 patients have recovered while 1,886 casualties have been reported. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry revealed that 3,390 new cases had been reported in the last 24 hours in India. With 1273 individuals recovering from COVID-19 in the same period, the country's recovery rate stands at 29.36%.

