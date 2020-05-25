Mumbai University Reveals Grading Systems For Non-final Year Students And Other News

With over thirty thousand coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai alone, the city is looking at stringent measures for lockdown. With the CISF assisting the Mumbai police in ensuring people staying home, the coronavirus situation for Mumbai is uncertain at the moment with the rising number of cases. This has brought a still to all activities related to academics and education, which is creating a wave of doubt within the student’s community. However, Mumbai University is trying its best to release updates and details regarding exams and other details during the lockdown. Read on to know them all.

Mumbai University grading system revealed

According to reports, Mumbai University has come out with a detailed circular which describes the marking scheme for the non-terminal students affiliated under Mumbai University. The students who have appeared for previous semesters and failed can give the exams in later sessions held in October and November. Furthermore, the 50-50 percentage will be based on internal assessments as well as the marks of the previous semesters like Sem I, Sem II and so on. This movie is undertaken so that the colleges can start with the internal admissions and not delay it anymore further.

Mumbai University slammed by State Governor regarding conducting of exams

The governor of Maharashtra has written to CM of Maharashtra to take immediate action on the final year students’ exams. Governer Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has written that it is a violation of the University Grants Commission’s guidelines if the state decides to not conduct the exams and also goes against the principals of Maharashtra Public Universities Act of 2016. He also mentioned in the letter that not conducting the exams will have a negative impact on the graduating students and awarding them degrees without the exams will also have adverse effects on the employment and higher studies.

State Education Minister to conduct a meet with Mumbai University and others

State technical and higher education minister, Uday Samant is reportedly going to meet vice-chancellor of Mumbai University over a virtual meeting owing to the grim situation of the final year students’ exams and assessments. Reportedly the exams were going be conducted in the month of July. However, the dates of the exams are not fixed yet. The matter will be discussed at large in the virtual meeting.

Mumbai University organises blood donation

The authorities organised a blood donation camp at five different locations following the norms of social distancing. This comes after there are reports of acute shortage of blood units at various hospitals in Mumbai which has made the treatments of patients difficult in Mumbai hospitals. However, Mumbai University’s unique move should be of help to the hospitals.

