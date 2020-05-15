Mumbai University Latest Updates And Announcements For Students Under Affiliated Colleges

With almost 17000 cases in Mumbai City alone, coronavirus crisis situation continues to hamper not only daily life but also education. The city is in lockdown since March, thus pushing exams and curriculum by a mark. Mumbai University under the aegis of University Grants Commission continues to monitor the situation and give ample guidance to the anxious students in the city. Furthermore, after recent developments and changes in the marking scheme for non-final year students and their promotions, the doubts seem to be even higher in the students affiliated under Mumbai University. This comes after the university made announcements of passing non-outgoing students. Read on to learn more about Mumbai University updates, Mumbai University exam news and other details.

Also Read | Mumbai University News: Has An 'exam Cancelled' Notice Been Issued?

Students create a petition against organising exams for final year students of Mumbai University

Recent reports suggest that Mumbai University exams of final years’ students must be waivered off. The students suggest that travelling for exams pose as a risk to the health amidst the alarming numbers of positive cases in the city. The petition has received almost 50000 signs already. In the petition, it is mentioned that multiple assignments and the self-study method are stressful for students as it is not effective enough for them to answer on the basis of these.

Also Read | Mumbai University Sets Up Helpline And Email Facility For Students | Know Latest Updates

Mumbai University online workshops webinars and more

Mumbai University has organised a Facebook initiative for confused students. The Twitter update read, “Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mumbai Pvt. Ltd. on the topic 'Students do this during the lockdown' organized by 'Yinbuzz'. Conversation with students by Suhas Pednekar.” The aim of this Mumbai University initiative is to make effective time management and stress-reducing plans for the year.

Also Read | Mumbai University Exam 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Know The Latest Updates

Marking scheme for non-final year students of Mumbai University should be finished by July 15

After the Mumbai University followed the UGC guidelines of marking exams for non-final year students, the state has ordered all state universities including Mumbai University to submit the marking by June 30, 2020, and declare the results by July 15, 2020. The decision was made by an expert panel headed by Uday Samant, minister of Higher and Technical Education in Maharashtra. Mumbai University should declare the results by this date.

Also Read | Mumbai University Exam News, Updates, And Other Details