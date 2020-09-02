Mumbai University News: University Extends Final Admissions In A Bid To Fill Seats

Mumbai University's academic calendar has been greatly hampered due to the COVID-19 health risk. Apart from daily life, Mumbai university admission process has seen a dramatic change this year. With over 1,40,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and over 20,000 active cases in Mumbai alone, the Mumbai University authorities have taken the online route to finish formalities for admissions and intake this year. However, Mumbai university college admissions have seen an all-time low this year. With the fourth merit list out, colleges are still finding it difficult to fill seats for several streams and courses.

Also Read | Mumbai University's First Merit List Of UG Courses Postponed Till August 6

Mumbai University news

Despite moving the admission procedure online to further curb the risk of the coronavirus infection, colleges saw lesser confirmation for Mumbai university college admissions. The Mumbai university admissions have witnessed four merit lists so far but with less than 50% admissions in mid-level colleges. The high-demand colleges are also yet to fill all the seats. Now students can confirm their admissions until September 10, 2020.

Also Read | Mumbai University 2020-21 Third Merit List Out: Check College Cut-offs And More

How to check fourth merit list 2020 for Mumbai university admission?

Mumbai University's fourth merit list 2020 is displayed on the official website of Mumbai University’s admissions page and affiliated college website.

The link for the same is https://mu.ac.in/.

As the Mumbai university merit list 2020 is out, the students who are in the list must get the documents verified and in place.

The next step for students is to pay the admission fees. The portal has been open for the same from August 5, 2020.

The admission process for the fourth merit list is now extended until September 10.

The document verification process must be completed to confirm the admission in the list.

Once the students pay the fees and complete all the documentation process, the Mumbai University college admissions will be confirmed.

Students must check on the individual college websites as well, where they have put in the application for Mumbai university admission.

Also Read | Mumbai University's 2020-2021 First Merit List Date Revised; To Be Out Today At 'mu.ac.in'

In other Mumbai university news

Mumbai university latest news includes the Supreme Court's decision of conducting the exams. The examinations will be held in the first week of October. Students will be appearing for the final year exams from home. Students will be following an online mode for appearing for the exams.

Also Read | Mumbai University's First Merit List For 2020-2021 To Be Out Today At 'mu.ac.in'