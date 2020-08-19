Mumbai University 2020-21 Third Merit List Out: Check College Cut-offs And More

With the entire country grappling the coronavirus situation, several activities and daily life has been hampered in the country. With over 1,30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and over 17,000 active cases in Mumbai alone, the Mumbai University authorities are looking at online modes for all its operations.

The process has been shifted online and Mumbai University will be releasing the third merit list for Mumbai University admission of undergraduate courses across all its streams recently, according to the official notification. Students who have submitted admission forms for the academic year 2020-2021 are urged to check the website of the colleges to know if the student’s name is in the Mumbai University merit list 2020.

Mumbai University merit list 2020 out

Mumbai University admission process has been going on since late July and thousands of students have enrolled to the colleges through the first and the second merit list of Mumbai University admission. The link for the same is mu.ac.in and second link is mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac. Mumbai university third merit list 2020 has been released by colleges affiliated with the Mumbai University. Given below are some of the cut-offs of colleges.

Mumbai university third merit list 2020 cut-off

Bcom

KC 90.31%

RA Podar 92%

BSC Computer Science

Ruia 80%

BSC Biotechnology

Ruia 84%

BA

KC Psychology group 93.17%

Ruia in English medium 93.8%

BMS

KC 86.31% for arts, 92.5% for commerce and 84% for science

RA Podar 80.62% for arts, 92.8% for commerce and 82.77% for science

BMM

St Xaviers 82% for the state board, 86% for other boards

How to check Mumbai university third merit list 2020?

Mumbai University's third merit list 2020 will be displayed on the official website of Mumbai University’s admissions page and affiliated college website. The link for the same is https://mu.ac.in/. Once the Mumbai university merit list 2020 is out, the students who are in the list must get the documents verified and in place. The next step for students is to pay the admission fees. The portal for the same will be open from August 5, 2020. The admission process for the third merit list, however, will be done between August 18 to August 21, 2020. The document verification process must be completed to confirm the admission in the list. Once the students pay the fees and complete all the documentation process, the Mumbai University admissions will be confirmed.

