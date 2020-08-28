MYSY Scholarship Eligibility Criteria 2020: Details Available On The Official Website

The Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana, MSYS scholarship 2020 is an initiative by the Government of Gujarat. The MSYS scholarship 2020 provides financial aid to the economically weaker students of the state in pursuing higher education. A lot of people have been wondering about the MYSY scholarship eligibility criteria 2020. To all the people who are curious about the eligibility for MYSY scholarship 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

MYSY scholarship eligibility criteria 2020

MYSY scholarship 2020 will be given to those students who are from economically weaker backgrounds. There are several other criteria in eligibility for MYSY scholarship 2020. Here is a look at MYSY scholarship eligibility criteria 2020.

The candidate should be a domicile of the state of Gujarat.

For candidates who want the MYSY scholarship 2020 for diploma courses, they need to have passed their class X examination with at least 80% in the board examination. It should be from a recognized board from the state of Gujarat.

For the bachelor degree programmes, MYSY scholarship eligibility criteria 2020 is that the candidate should have passed class 12 examination of science or general stream with a minimum of 80% in the board examination from a recognized board from the Gujarat state.

For Diploma to Degree students, MYSY scholarship eligibility criteria 2020 for availing the benefits of the scheme is 65% marks at Diploma level from a recognised university in the state of Gujarat.

Only those candidates whose annual income of parents is not more than ₹6,00,000 are eligible for the MYSY scholarship 2020.

The validity of the income certificate has been approved for three financial years from the date of issue by the government of Gujarat. Therefore, a candidate who has a valid income certificate need not have to issue it again for the next three years.

The MYSY admission 2020 or the applications for MYSY scholarship 2020 are done online. Candidates can access and submit their application forms on the official website of the MYSY scholarship 2020. The registrations for the academic year 2019-2020 has been closed. To know about all the latest updates and news related to the MYSY 2020, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the MYSY scholarship 2020.