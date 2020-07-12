National Award To Teachers 2020: MHRD Extends Deadline For Application Till July 15

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) reportedly extended the last day to apply for National Award of Teachers (NAT) 2020 till July 15. The application window was earlier closed on July 6, however, teachers from both government and private school can now apply for the NAT 2020. The National Award of Teachers is conferred to teachers and heads of schools working in recognised primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools.

While the MHRD informed that eligible teachers can apply from mobile phones or through an online portal- https://nationalawardstoteachers.mhrd.gov.in, they also said that the candidates will be shortlisted by the District Selection Committee and State-UT Selection Committee. This year the shortlisted candidates will also get certificates, MHRD said.

READ: PGIMER MD/MS Counselling List, MSc And MSc MLT Entrance Results 2020 Announced

Teachers from the aforementioned recognised schools or CBSE and CISCE affiliated schools can apply for the award. The MHRD informed that Educational Administrators, Inspectors of Education, and the staff of training Institutes are not eligible for these awards. Furthermore, teachers or headmasters who have been indulging in tuitions can also not apply for NAT. Contractual Teachers and Shiksha Mitras will also not be eligible.

In a bid to apply, every applicant has to submit a portfolio, online along with Entry Form. As per the guidelines, the portfolio must include relevant supporting material such as documents, tools, reports of activities, field visits, photographs, audios and videos.

The web-portal for NAT 2020 started inviting self-nominated teachers on June 15 and now teachers can apply till July 15. The shortlisting of the participants by the District/Regional Selection Committee and the forwarding of the list to the State/Organisation Selection Committee will be held from July 16 to July 23. The list will further be forwarded to Independent National Jury through the online portal from July 24 to July 31.

READ: JEECUP Postpones UPJEE 2020 To September 12 And 15 Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The intimation to all the shortlisted candidates for selection Jury through video call or physical interaction will be on August 3. After an intensive selection process by the Jury, the finalisation of the names will be on August 14. Moreover, the MHRD also released a set of guidelines, according to which teachers will be evaluated.

Objective criteria

According to this, the teachers, who have applied for NAT, will be awarded marks against each of the objective criteria. These criteria are also given weightage of 20 out of 100.

Performance-based criteria

The eligible teachers will be awarded base on their performances, including their initiatives to improve learning outcomes, innovative experiments undertaken, organisation of extra and co-curricular activities, use of Teaching Learning Material, social mobility, ensuring experiential learning, unique ways to ensure physical education to students and etc. this particular criterion has given a weightage of 80 out of 100.

(Image: Shutterstock)

READ: MBSE Result 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result To Be Announced On July 14

READ: CRPF Recruitment 2020: Notification For SI, ASI & Constable Posts Released