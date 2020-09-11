NATA Admit Card 2020: 2nd Test Admit Card Released On Website, Find Steps To Download

The Council of Architecture’s examination is going to be held soon and the authorities have opened the portal to download the NATA 2nd test admit card. Thousands of aspiring candidates will be appearing for the state level exam, those who are willing to give the exam on the NATA 2nd test exam date are urged to follow the link for the website. The link for the same is nata.in. The candidates can download the NATA 2nd test admit card on the aforementioned portal.

Also Read | CoA To Conduct 2nd Test Of NATA (National Aptitude Test In Architecture) On September 12

NATA 2nd test admit card download details to know

Council of Architecture based in Delhi has declared the portal open for NATA 2nd test admit card download yesterday, that is September 10, 2020. The portal will be open until before the examination date. The candidates must have a hard copy of the NATA 2nd test admit card download to be allowed in the designated centre and to appear for the exams.

Also Read | NATA Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Today; Check How To Download From Direct Link

According to the official notification of the NATA 2nd test exam date on nata.in, the examinations will be held for a duration of three hours and fifteen minutes at the centre. Students will have to write the NATA 2nd test exam in offline as well as online mode. The NATA 2nd test admit card download is for students who wish to avail admissions in the architect programs in the aided colleges in the country.

The notification of the examination further reveals that exams will last for the said hours on MCQ based questions, it will follow only correct answers without any negative marking in the examinations. The examination will have several sections on PCM, drawing, aptitude and English.

Here are steps for NATA 2nd test admit card download

To access the official NATA admit card 2020, log in to the website nata.in. It will lead to the homepage of NATA admit card 2020. You will have to click on the “Admit Card” link for NATA 2nd test admit card download. The candidate must type the application number and password on the new page that is on the screen. After this, click the “Submit” button for NATA 2nd test admit card download. NATA exam admit card 2020 can be seen post this. Check for any discrepancies. Download an e-copy or print it out to produce on the day of the exam.

Also Read | NATA Admit Card 2020 Released: Here Is How To Download Your NATA Admit Card

Also Read | NEET 2020 & JEE Mains: NTA Says Both Exams Will Be Conducted In September