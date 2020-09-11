TS ECET Result 2020 Declared Now! Steps To Check TS ECET 2020 Result Via Official Link

Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad has released the results for Telangana State ECET exam results for 2020. TS ECET exam was recently conducted on August 31st. Students need to log in to the official website of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test i.e. TS ECET to check for the results. The official website for the same is http://ecet.tsche.ac.in/. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) had conducted this common entrance exam for engineering admissions. Out of all the seven common entrance tests generally conducted in Telangana, the TS ECET 2020 was the first one to be conducted.

ALSO READ| 19 Years Of 9/11 Attacks: Netizens Pay Tribute To Victims, Recall '102 Minutes' Of Horror

TS ECET result out at ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET 2020 results were declared by the JNTU Hyderabad today. Candidates can check results from the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in. To clear the TS ECET exams, candidates need to score the cut off of 25% marks as an aggregate in all subjects. Click on the Rank card link that can be found on the homepage of the TS ECET website.

Image courtesy: TS ECET website

ALSO READ| TS ECET 2020 Date: Telangana ECET Exam To Be Conducted On August 31, Read More

Steps to download TS ECET 2020 Rank Card

Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the TS ECET 2020 result link.

Enter credentials like Registration number, hall ticket number etc.

Click on Submit

The TS ECET 2020 rank card will be then displayed on the screen

Take a print out of the results for future reference.

Image courtesy: TS ECET website

ALSO READ| TS ECET Hall Ticket 2020: TS ECET Hall Ticket released At 'ecet.tsche.ac.in'

The TS ECET 2020 exam was held in the morning and afternoon sessions. The entrance exam was conducted at 56 centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The press release stated that the exams were conducted maintaining all the safety and hygiene guidelines issued by MHA regarding COVID-19 pandemic. The training and awareness session was also be held in online mode for candidates from Telangana’s rural areas, to get accustomed to the test process before the exam.

Recently, Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) admit card was released for the engineering candidates. TS EAMCET 2020 is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The exam is scheduled to begin from September 9 onwards. TS EAMCET is one of the 7 exams that are conducted by the Telangana state for college admissions into various courses.

ALSO READ| IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2020 Out For Download At Ibps.in

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock