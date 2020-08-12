NCHMCT JEE 2020: NTA To Conduct The Hotel Management Entrance Exam On August 29

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination, NCHMCT JEE exam date. The NCHMCT JEE 2020 will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020. The time of NCHMCT JEE 2020 is going to be from 3 PM to 6 PM. NCHMCT JEE 2020 released an official notification about the NCHMCT JEE exam date on its official website. The computer-based examination, NCHMCT JEE 2020 will be held on August 29 at various centres. The NCHMCT JEE exam is conducted for the admissions in hospitality and hotel management programmes. For all the people who are wondering about the NCHMCT JEE 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

NCHMCT JEE exam date

The official announcement regarding the NCHMCT JEE exam date read as, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now decided that the rescheduled National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE)- 2020, will be held on 29.08.2020 (Saturday) from 3:00 PM to 6 PM,”. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 22, 2020. Union human resource development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had also tweeted about the postponement of NCHMCT JEE 2020. This postponement was done because of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in India.

NCHMCT admit card

The official notification regarding NCHMCT JEE 2020 also mentioned details about NCHMCT admit card. The NCHMCT admit card will be made available to download, 15 days prior to the conduct of actual NCHMCT JEE 2020 examination. The NCHMCT admit card will be mandatory for all students who had registered for the NCHMCT JEE 2020. The NCHMCT admit card will be consisting of details about the candidate like the roll number and will also have details about the centre of NCHMCT JEE 2020 examination of the candidate.

The official notification read as, “The dates of downloading of admit cards indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be started 15 days before the conduct of examination on the official websites of NTA (www.nta.nic.in) and NCHM (JEE)-2020 (nchmjee.nta.nic.in). The candidates and their parents have also been advised to keep checking the above-mentioned websites for all the latest updates and news related to NCHMCT JEE 2020 and NCHMCT JEE exam date.