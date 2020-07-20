NEET Eligibility Criteria 2020: NTA Lists Down Percentage, Age & Attempts For NEET 2020

Under the aegis of Ministry of Human Resource Development or the MHRD, The National Testing Agency OR the NTA has revealed a detailed guideline about candidates and eligibility criteria for the applicants for NEET 2020. As per the notification, the guidelines for the NEET 2020 admissions are set by the Graduate Medical Education norms which date back to 1997.

NEET eligibility criteria 2020

The rules were once amended in 2018. Not major changes were seen apart from the age limit criteria, school type followed by a selection of subjects. The last-mentioned parameters have now been removed. NEET is to shortlist students for medical courses like MBBS, BDS and AYUSH.

The students are then allotted admissions to state recognised medical institutes across the country. Lakhs of students appear for the examinations every year and few in thousands realise the dream.

Read on to learn more about the NEET eligibility criteria 2020:

Constant Guidelines Exam Qualifications required for NEET 2020 The student must have passed 10+2 with Class 11th and 12th with physics, chemistry, biology, English as main subjects. The 11th and 12th exams must have met the below-mentioned scores. Or, the student has just appeared for the academic year 2020 exams of class 12th in science stream. Age Requirements The student must be above 17 years of age as per December 31, 2020. Upper Age Limit for NEET 2020 There is no upper limit, however, a case in court is ongoing regarding capping the upper limit. Required qualification of marks UR 50%,

OBC/SC/ST 40%,

PWD 45% However, Class 12th % for NEET 2020 can differ as per candidate. Class 12th marks for PCB subjects are only considered. Number of attempts for NEET 2020 No limits for any candidate. Nationality allowed for NEET 2020 Indian Nationals NRIs OCIs PIOs Foreign Nationals

NEET eligibility criteria 2020 have to be met while considering the result declaration in the year 2020 which have been pushed due to multiple reasons. The academic calendar has been drastically affected due to the pandemic situation the world is facing. For more details on NEET 2020, students can log in to the website. The link for the same is https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/welcome.aspx.

