JEE Eligibility Criteria 2020: NTA Lists Down Subjects Required, Age Limit For JEE 2020

National Testing Agency has now declared the eligibility parameters for the JEE Main 2020 examinations. The candidates must fulfil the required criteria to enter the examinations. As per the notification, the examinations have been shifted to September. Students must be ready with all the preparations and formalities are done. Here is everything to know about JEE eligibility criteria 2020.
Constant
Guidelines
Exam Qualifications required for JEE 2020
Age Requirements
Upper Age Limit for JEE 2020
Required qualification of marks
Number of attempts for JEE 2020
Subject Requirements
Subjects required eligibility in the exams in Class 11th and Class 12th:
Nationality allowed for JEE 2020
Students can also login to the official website of the NTA to find out more details about the JEE criteria 2020. Here is a link for the same-https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx. For students applying for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs the students must receive 75% in class 12th. For SC or ST, the relaxation is 65%. For courses like B.Arch or B.Planning, students must have a minimum mark of 50% in Class 12th.
