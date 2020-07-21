JEE Eligibility Criteria 2020: NTA Lists Down Subjects Required, Age Limit For JEE 2020

National Testing Agency has now declared the eligibility parameters for the JEE Main 2020 examinations. The candidates must fulfil the required criteria to enter the examinations. As per the notification, the examinations have been shifted to September. Students must be ready with all the preparations and formalities are done. Here is everything to know about JEE eligibility criteria 2020.

Read on to understand about JEE eligibility criteria 2020:

Constant Guidelines Exam Qualifications required for JEE 2020 Students who have passed class 12th or qualifying the exam in the last two years that is 2018 or 2019.

Students who have just appeared for class 12th or similarly qualifying exam in 2020. Age Requirements There isn't any age limit for students. But the passing of class 12th must be in the last two years that is 2018 or 2019. Upper Age Limit for JEE 2020 No upper age limit for students in eligibility criteria for JEE. Required qualification of marks For JEE Main anyone can apply and for advanced students must qualify JEE Advanced. Number of attempts for JEE 2020 For JEE 2020, the student can appear for exams for three years. The examinations are scheduled biannually. Students can appear for both the exams in the same year. This makes six attempts. Thus a candidate can give six attempts. Subject Requirements Subjects required eligibility in the exams in Class 11th and Class 12th: For B.Tech/ B.E: Physics, Mathematics and any one of Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational Subject

For B.Arch: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry

For B.Plan: Mathematics Nationality allowed for JEE 2020 Indian Nationals

NRIs

OCIs

PIOs

Foreign Nationals

Students can also login to the official website of the NTA to find out more details about the JEE criteria 2020. Here is a link for the same-https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx. For students applying for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs the students must receive 75% in class 12th. For SC or ST, the relaxation is 65%. For courses like B.Arch or B.Planning, students must have a minimum mark of 50% in Class 12th.

Here are details of the examinations for JEE 2020:

