NEET 2020 News: NEET Exam Date On Sept. 13th; Access Correction Window Facility Today

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET 2020 exam on September 13, 2020. NTA has extended the last date of correction window facility to July 20th now, today being the last date. A total of 16.84 lakh candidates are expected to appear for NEET exams this year to get admission into MBBS, BDS, BVSc & AH courses offered in various medical colleges in India.

The National Testing Agency conducts the examination of NEET 2020, which is an undergraduate qualification test for MBBS, BDS and other related courses. The academic qualification for appearing in NEET exams is 10+ 2 in science stream with the subjects PCB.

The NEET 2020 was rescheduled to September 13th now, following several postponements due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. NEET-UG is conducted for Undergraduate Medical courses like MBBS and BDS, while the NEET-PG is conducted for Post Graduate Medical Courses like M.S and M.D.

ALSO READ| Neet 2020 News: Govt To Award 5 Marks In NEET For Involvement In COVID-work In Karnataka?

NEET 2020 updates last date for correction window facility

The facility for the correction of particulars in the NEET UG 2020 exam form, exam centre city change, photographs, signature, left-hand thumb imprint have been extended till July 20th today.

Candidates are advised to visit NTA NEET 2020 website and make changes in their particulars or verify them by July 20th today.

Corrections are allowed till 5 pm today and submission of the fee for application form is allowed up to 11.50 om today.

The correction facility is for those people who have uploaded illegible photos, signature or left-hand thumb impression.

Those students who have uploaded their photos with mask will also have to correct clear photographs to avoid cancellation of their application.

Image courtesy: NEET website

National Test Abhyas app for NEET 2020

The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had launched the National Test Abhyas app two months back on May 20th. The app provides free mock tests to the JEE and NEET aspirants.

Many students are downloading the app and using them for their competitive practice since the coachings are closed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Union HRD minister even tweeted on Sunday stating that the National Test Abhyas app has till date offered about 30 lakh free mock tests within 55 days of its launch.

ALSO READ| NEET 2020: Students Urge For Cancellation Of The Exams And Other Latest Updates

NEET PG 2020 counselling Mop-Up round news

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the Mop-Up round of the NEET PG and MDS i.e. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate and Masters of Dental Surgery.

The link for choice filling will be available from July 14 and candidates will be able to register and fill their choices till July 16, 2020.

The Mop-Up round is being conducted for the vacant seats left in the deemed/Central universities, ESIC, and AFMS colleges after the counselling rounds.

Admissions to the Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), PG Diploma, and MDS courses are being offered by different medical institutions.

To register for NEET PG/MDS 2020 counselling Mop-Up round, visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in and click on New Registration.

Once the registration process is over, authorities will allot seats from July 17 to 18 and will publish the allotment details on July 19.

Aspirants need to report to the allotted college either online or physically from July 20-26.

ALSO READ| NEET 2020 Exam Updates: HRD Minister Yet To Announce Decision About Postponing NEET 2020

How to download NEET 2020 admit card when announced?

Visit the official site at https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/welcome.aspx

Click the link mentioning about the NEET 2020 admit card

Log in by entering your credentials including application number and date of birth

Download the admit card and print it out much earlier before the exam date.

ALSO READ| NEET 2020: Parents Of Middle East Students File Plea For 'local Centers Or Postponement'

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock