Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP To Gather Feedback On Their Schemes During Praja Sankalpa Yatra

As the YSRCP kick-starts its Praja Sankalpa Yatra, party leaders have announced that they would start collecting feedback from the ground regarding the success of their welfare schemes.

While speaking to the media, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced that "remarkable changes" had been introduced in the state by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in less than two years, adding that the state had fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises that it had made in its manifesto.

"It was on November 6, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had begun his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and the mass contact programme had given an insight into the plight of people. This has reflected in the manifesto which was translated into welfare schemes. Our government has fulfilled about 90 per cent of the promises," he said adding that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has emerged as a trendsetter in working for social justice.

While talking about the schemes of the YSRCP government, the leader said, "Over 50 lakh farmers have got input subsidy directly into their accounts through the Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) with the stroke of a computer button by the Chief Minister as part of Rythu Bharosa programme. All this has been done with a strong conviction by the Chief Minister with a holistic view to give a larger picture of the governance. Reverse tendering was introduced for effective work at lesser cost and 100 per cent transfer of money transparently."

This comes a day after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government was withholding compensation to the farmers who had been hard-hit during this year's floods. The TDP leader stated that during his tour of five districts of the state, he learnt that contrary to the state government's publicity, no input subsidy had been paid to the farmers.

(With Agency Inputs)

