NEET 2020: NEET Admit Card 2020 Likely To Be Released On August 29

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the new NEET 2020 admit card release date. Earlier, the original date was March 27, 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the NEET 2020 admit card release date would come out on August 28 or 29. According to reports, the recent notice on www.ntaneet.nic.in would appear 15 days before the exam. So, we have compiled details about NEET 2020 admit card date that you need to check out. Read on:

NEET admit card date

NEET 2020 would reportedly take place on September 13, 2020. NEET admit card date is not confirmed but it would appear online 15 days before the exam date. So, candidates would be able to download the same by logging into their registered accounts. However, they need to check the details printed on the NEET admit card 2020 before downloading it. In case they witness errors, students can contact the authorities for rectification.

Students need to carry their NEET admit card 2020 in the centre to appear for the exam. However, they need to register on the official website of NEET 2020 before proceeding with the procedure. Check out the steps to download the NEET admit card 2020:

NEET admit card download

The NEET 2020 admit card would appear through online mode. So, students can download the same on the official website. Check out the steps for NEET admit card download:

Candidates need to visit the official website of NEET 2020 at www.ntaneet.nic.in and click on the given link for NEET admit card download.

The need to find NEET admit card 2020 and enter details like application number, date of birth and the security pin before submitting

The NEET admit card 2020 will appear on their screens

Students can opt for NEET admit card download

Details about NEET admit card 2020

The authorities would match the NEET admit card 2020 with the ID proof of the candidate before the examination. If they do not match, the applicant would not be able to appear for the exam. Check the following details on NEET admit card 2020:

Name of the candidate

NEET 2020 roll number

NEET registration number

Date and time of the examination

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category/Sub-category

Address

Medium (Language) of the examination

Number and address of the exam centre

Signature

NEET admit card download without internet

Candidates who do not have access to the internet or printers can opt for different NEET admit card download methods. They can visit the Common Services Centre and pay a nominal fee. Students would receive their NEET admit card 2020 with this procedure.

NEET 2020: Things to carry in the examination centre

NEET admit card 2020

Passport size photograph

Valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card/Driving License/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Voter ID

Things to remember

Guardian signature on NEET 2020 admit card is compulsory

NTA will send a soft copy of the admit card on the registered email address.

Students need to take a NEETadmit card download

