NEET 2020: Students Urge For Cancellation Of The Exams And Other Latest Updates

India’s fight with coronavirus has led to the faltering of academic calendars into uncertainties. The rising numbers in the COVID-19 cases have led the country to a standstill with educational activities hampered. Due to the health risk, educational activities and major entrance examinations have been pushed to either a later date or the dates are yet to be announced. NEET 2020 was originally going to be conducted in the month of July, but now the exam is postponed due to the health risk. Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has urged students to continue studying for the papers irrespective of the dates. Read on to learn about the latest developments in NEET 2020 dates-

No new NEET 2020 exams dates announced so far

The wait of students over the dates of NEET 2020 continues as the authorities are yet to announce any final schedule. After the cancellation of the CBSE examinations of 10th and 12 standards, the Union Human Resource Development authorities have urged the NTA to re-look into the academic calendar which includes the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test as well. NEET 2020 which is conducted to shortlist undergraduate students for medical and dental courses was initially going to be conducted between July 18 to July 26. There are reports of the exams going to happen in the month of August. However, that too depends on the coronavirus situation in the country.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier announced the cancellation of the CTET examinations. IIT Bombay announced that the next semester would be entirely conducted through online sessions. CBSE and ICSE exams have also been cancelled. Students are waiting to know if the exams are going to be pushed to another date or get cancelled similar to the above instances, as per many social media posts.

Students urge for cancellation of exams

Students urge the authorities for cancellation of exams after the rising uncertainties around the same. The students took to Twitter and other social media accounts to share the concerns. Here are some of the concerns of students-

My friend, I area where I live is in red zone and everyday 100 of +ve cases is coming. If any student maybe you or me get affected to this, then who will be responsible. I know this exam is very important to us because we are prepairing hard just for #neet but not imp. than life — Arham (@braveArham) June 28, 2020

Dear friend, I live in a small village of our district. From my village my exam center is 150km+ and there is no service of train till 31 August. And also our village is in red zone. And in which town my center will held, there is now 500+ corona+ case found. So how can I go? — Somnath Rakshit (@SomnathRakshi16) June 29, 2020

In other NEET news-

Over six lakh Indian students are reportedly in middle eastern countries. The Indian students abroad will have to fly down to India if the examinations are scheduled in the upcoming month. Abdul Azeez of Kozikhode filed a PIL in front of the High Court, urging the apex body to arrange a chartered flight for the students. The PIL is yet to receive a decision from the court.

