NEET 2020: Parents Of Middle East Students File Plea For 'local Centers Or Postponement'

Parents of students in Middle East countries have filed a plea in the Supreme Court regarding setting up of exam centres in the countries for NEET 2020. The NEET 2020 national level entrance examinations are going to be held on July 26 and no change in the date has been announced so far. Despite lockdown being extended in several states, the NEET 2020 dates seem to remain the same.

Parents urge for centres in the Middle East

With the grappling coronavirus situation and international travel restrictions, candidates from Middle East countries will have to travel in an evacuation flight or in a chartered flight arranged by authorities to sit for the exams. In a solution to the same, parents of the candidates have urged the National Testing Agency to set up international centres for NEET or postpone the examinations. A similar plea was filed before the Kerala High Court which has been denied by the bench.

Several students have been taking to the social media platforms to raise concerns over the impending coronavirus situation and attempting exams at the same time. The examinations which are held to shortlist undergraduate medical and BDS courses have more than 15 lakh applications. Last year, the examinations were conducted in the month of May. Due to the health risk posed by COVID-19 crisis this year, it was shifted to July 26. Now there are chances that the exams can be pushed to another date again.

The plea was registered by parents of NEET 2020 candidates in the countries like Qatar. The parents reportedly tried to get seats in Vande Bharat Mission flights which are rescuing stranded Indians from other countries. However, they could not get seats on the same. The plea was filed through the Secretary of Kerala Muslim Culture Centre which is based out of Qatar.

Another letter was signed by several parents of candidates of NEET and JEE Mains candidates. The letter was written by India Wide Parents Association to the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Multiple reasons were mentioned in favour of the postponement of examinations. There is even a 'shortage of medical facilities' as per the letters written by the parents.

Authorities yet to give a statement on NEET 2020

The wait of students over the dates of NEET 2020 continues as the authorities are yet to announce any final schedule. After the cancellation of the CBSE examinations of 10th and 12th standards, the Union Human Resource Development authorities have urged the NTA to re-look into the academic calendar which includes the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test as well. The Supreme Court has not given a final judgement.

