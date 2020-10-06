NEET 2020: NTA Releases NEET OMR Sheets At ‘ntaneet.ac.in’

National Testing Agency or the NTA has released the OMR sheets that students submit as answer sheets on the day of the exams. The OMR sheets contain the choice of answers that the students have submitted. The students can now check the NEET OMR sheet 2020 on the official website and then tally the correct answers with NEET answer key 2020. The website link for the same is ntaneet.ac.in.

All about NEET OMR sheet 2020

Candidates are urged to carefully match the NEET answer key 2020 with the NEET OMR sheet 2020 to understand approximate marks. NTA has released the NEET OMR 2020 for Physics, Chemistry and Biology including Botany and Zoology. This year students can raise objections if there are any discrepancies in NEET OMR 2020. If a student has marked the answer and cannot find it on the NEET OMR 2020 sheet, then the student can send a formal letter mentioning the error.

More details about NEET OMR 2020

Students who appeared for NEET 2020 and wish to learn their marks ahead of the results can download the NEET OMR release and the NEET answer key 2020, both of which are available now on the official website. NTA has already released the answer keys for all the subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. The NEET OMR release is for the examinations held on September 13, 2020. These examinations were held to shortlist deserving candidates for medical colleges across the country like AIIMS and JIPMER. NEET 2020 witnessed over 14 lakh students appearing for the examinations.

Steps to download the NEET OMR sheet 2020:

To access the official NEET 2020 OMR sheet, log in to the website nta.nic.in. It will lead to the homepage of the NEET OMR sheet 2020. You will have to look for the tab “Notice Tab” which is two scrolls down on the centre part of the website/homepage of NEET 2020. After that, you will have to click on “NEET 2020 OMR Sheet " After clicking, it will lead you to another page of NEET OMR 2020. Then you will have options to fill the credentials. The candidate can fill all the NEET 2020 application numbers and passwords. Check for any discrepancies in NEET answer key 2020. Download the NEET answer key 2020 that is the NEET OMR 2020 e-copy or save it for future use.

