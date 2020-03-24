Neet 2020 Update: NTA To Postpone Examination Due To Coronavirus Outbreak?

After the decision to postpone JEE Main 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak, one question has been bothering students, that is -- is NEET 2020 postponed too? Students and parents have been constantly questioning the authorities about the same. Read on to know more details regarding NEET PG 2020:

NEET 2020 postponed?

Since the past few weeks, the country has been on lockdown. Schools and colleges were shut first postponing the board examinations. The HRD ministry on March 18 released an advisory mentioning the postponement JEE Main examination. However, there was an announcement for postponing the NEET 2020 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam which is scheduled for May 3, 2020.

According to a few sources, the HRD Ministry has shared that they have not yet made the decision on NEET 2020. The examination which is scheduled for May 3 is still far away from taking an urgent decision, officials said. They also added that the decision will be taken after considering the schedule of other examinations and the situation of the coronavirus outbreak. The NTA will give an update about the NEET 2020 exam by the end of March and will also release the admit cards.

The decision regarding NEET 2020 exam will be taken by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the exam may not be rescheduled immediately because most of the places are in lockdowns till March 31st or April 5th. Thus, the NTA is not yet ready to make a decision but has still kept the option open.

Parents and students have thus been informed that the NTA will release the admit cards for NEET 2020 on March 27, 2020. As of now, there is no announcement for the delay of admit cards. If at all the NTA decides to make a decision, it may be announced by the end of March.

