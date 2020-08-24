NEET Admit Card 2020: NEET Admit Card Date To Release Soon At 'ntaneet.nic.in'

The National Testing Agency will release the NEET admit card 2020 soon. Interested candidates can keep a check on the official website of the NTA at www.ntaneet.nic.in for NEET Admit card date. Recently, the national agency has released an official notice regarding the same on its site. Here are the latest updates about NEET admit card 2020 and other details that you must check out. Read on:

NEET admit card 2020 details

NEET admit card date

The National Testing Agency or NTA will release the NEET admit card 2020 on its official website soon. So, aspirants need to keep a check on the site at www.ntaneet.nic.in for updates and details about NEET admit card date. The NTA has also released an official notice on the website for NEET 2020 details. It read that the conducting body would commence the downloading of NEET admit card 2020 indicating roll number, test centre number and address, the medium of question paper, reporting time, entry and closing of the centre in some time. It also asked the candidates and their parents to visit the official site regularly for latest updates on NEET 2020.

NEET 2020: NEET admit card download

NEET admit card 2020 would release soon. However, the agency has not yet released the NEET admit card date. For future reference, we have mentioned steps for NEET admit card download. Applicants need to follow these steps for NEET admit card download. Check below:

Candidates need to log on to the official website of NTA at www.ntaneet.nic.in for NEET admit card download

There would be a link for NEET 2020 details visible on the home page. It would feature information related to NEET admit card 2020.

So, aspirants would have to enter their NEET 2020 registration number among other details for NEET admit card 2020.

After this, they can download the NEET admit card 2020 and take a print out of the same for future reference.

NEET exam date

The NEET exam date would be September 13, 2020, between 2 to 5 pm. According to reports, a total of 15, 97, 433 students have applied to appear for NEET 2020. Moreover, this marks the first time when the NEET 2020 candidates have received an opportunity to change their preference of centre city five times.

This time, the NEET exam date has experienced a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, interested students have also been protesting against the conduction of NEET exam amid the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, some parents filed a petition to cancel the NEET 2020. However, the Supreme Court rejected the same on August 18, 2020. For further details about NEET exam date and NEET admit card date, candidates need to keep a check on the official website of NTA at www.ntaneet.nic.in.

