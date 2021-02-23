NEET PG 2021 Registration Begins Today At 3 Pm, Here's How To Register At Nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2021: National Board of Education (NBE) will on Tuesday begin the online registration process for NEET PG 2021. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) will be held on April 18. The registration link will be activated at 3 pm today. The last date to register for NEET PG is March 15.

Candidates who have completed their MBBS and are seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programs can register online at NBE’s official website, nbe.edu.in. Candidates can follow the steps given here to register for NEET PG 2021. Here are all the other details about the NEET PG 2021.

How to register for NEET PG 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Board of Education - nbe.edu.in or exam.natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2021 tab

Step 3: A login page will open

Step 4: Register yourself by providing the required information

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the fee.

NEET PG 2021: Who Can Apply?

Candidates should have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS passing certificate from a recognized college/university. They should possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council. All students completing their internship on or before June 30, 2021, can only apply for the NEET-PG 2021.

According to the official notice, NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on April 18 in Computer-based-test mode. The result of the entrance exam will be declared by May 31. NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

