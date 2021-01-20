All That Is Known About NEET 2021 Syllabus As Of Now; Has NEET Reduced Syllabus For 2021?

On January 19, the Education Ministry of India stated that the syllabus for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will remain unchanged for the year 2021. Even though the dates for NEET-UG 2021 have not yet been declared officially, the examination is likely to be conducted in the month of May. Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) is slated to conduct the NEET-PG 2021 on April 18, 2021. Read on to know more about NEET 2021 syllabus in detail.

NEET 2021 syllabus: Important things to know

NEET aspirants will be given a choice to answer 75 questions out of total 90 (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics).

“The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main),” according to the official statement.

NEET Syllabus 2021 comprises of three subjects as usual which include Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The syllabus includes the topics covered in these three subjects in Class 11 and 12.

On January 19, 2021, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had stated that “ As the curriculum (for board exams) was cut by 30 per cent due to Covid-19, therefore in the upcoming competitive examinations like JEE and NEET this year the candidates will have more options to answer the questions ”.

As the curriculum (for board exams) was cut by 30 per cent due to Covid-19, therefore in the upcoming competitive examinations like JEE and NEET this year the candidates will have more options to answer the questions So the NEET exams would be done in line with the JEE Main pattern, which indicates that the NEET 2021 exam would also have a more internal choice in the exam pattern.

Has NEET reduced syllabus?

No. The reduced syllabus was only for the Class 10th and Class 12th board exams, and not for the competitive exams. Here is the NEET 2021 syllabus on the basis of the 2020 syllabus, as the syllabus for this year would be the same as compared to last year, according to the education officials.

Chemistry: Class 11

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Structure of Atom

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

Thermodynamics

Equilibrium

Redox Reactions

Hydrogen

s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)

Some p-Block Elements

Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques

Hydrocarbons

Environmental Chemistry

Class 12

Solid State

Solutions

Electrochemistry

Chemical Kinetics

Surface Chemistry

General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

p- Block Elements

d and f Block Elements

Coordination Compounds

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Biomolecules

Polymers

Chemistry in Everyday Life

Physics: Class 11

Physical-world and measurement

Kinematics

Laws of Motion

Work, Energy and Power

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Gravitation

Properties of Bulk Matter

Thermodynamics

Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory

Oscillations and Waves

Class 12

Electrostatics

Current Electricity

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Electromagnetic Waves

Optics

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

Atoms and Nuclei

Electronic Devices

Biology: Class 11

Diversity in Living World

Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants

Cell Structure and Function

Plant Physiology

Human physiology

Class 12

Reproduction

Genetics and Evolution

Biology and Human Welfare

Biotechnology and Its Applications

Ecology and environment

Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" had announced that the eligibility criteria for JEE (Advanced) test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) of 75 per cent marks in class 12 will be relaxed. On January 19, he also informed that in accordance with that decision, 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board examination will be waived off for the JEE (Main) as well for 2021-22 “in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main)”.

Considering the decision taken for IIT JEE(Advanced) and in line with the decision taken for the last academic year, it has been decided to waive off the 75% marks (in class 12 exam) eligibility criteria under Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for the next academic year 2021-2022 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 19, 2021

