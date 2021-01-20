All That Is Known About NEET 2021 Syllabus As Of Now; Has NEET Reduced Syllabus For 2021?

On January 19, the Education Ministry of India stated that the syllabus for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will remain unchanged for the year 2021. Even though the dates for NEET-UG 2021 have not yet been declared officially, the examination is likely to be conducted in the month of May. Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) is slated to conduct the NEET-PG 2021 on April 18, 2021. Read on to know more about NEET 2021 syllabus in detail.
NEET 2021 syllabus: Important things to know
- NEET aspirants will be given a choice to answer 75 questions out of total 90 (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics).
- “The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main),” according to the official statement.
- NEET Syllabus 2021 comprises of three subjects as usual which include Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The syllabus includes the topics covered in these three subjects in Class 11 and 12.
- On January 19, 2021, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had stated that “As the curriculum (for board exams) was cut by 30 per cent due to Covid-19, therefore in the upcoming competitive examinations like JEE and NEET this year the candidates will have more options to answer the questions”.
- So the NEET exams would be done in line with the JEE Main pattern, which indicates that the NEET 2021 exam would also have a more internal choice in the exam pattern.
Has NEET reduced syllabus?
- No. The reduced syllabus was only for the Class 10th and Class 12th board exams, and not for the competitive exams. Here is the NEET 2021 syllabus on the basis of the 2020 syllabus, as the syllabus for this year would be the same as compared to last year, according to the education officials.
Chemistry: Class 11
- Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
- Structure of Atom
- Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
- Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
- States of Matter: Gases and Liquids
- Thermodynamics
- Equilibrium
- Redox Reactions
- Hydrogen
- s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)
- Some p-Block Elements
- Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques
- Hydrocarbons
- Environmental Chemistry
Class 12
- Solid State
- Solutions
- Electrochemistry
- Chemical Kinetics
- Surface Chemistry
- General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements
- p- Block Elements
- d and f Block Elements
- Coordination Compounds
- Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
- Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
- Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
- Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
- Biomolecules
- Polymers
- Chemistry in Everyday Life
Physics: Class 11
- Physical-world and measurement
- Kinematics
- Laws of Motion
- Work, Energy and Power
- Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
- Gravitation
- Properties of Bulk Matter
- Thermodynamics
- Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory
- Oscillations and Waves
Class 12
- Electrostatics
- Current Electricity
- Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
- Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
- Electromagnetic Waves
- Optics
- Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
- Atoms and Nuclei
- Electronic Devices
Biology: Class 11
- Diversity in Living World
- Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants
- Cell Structure and Function
- Plant Physiology
- Human physiology
Class 12
- Reproduction
- Genetics and Evolution
- Biology and Human Welfare
- Biotechnology and Its Applications
- Ecology and environment
- Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" had announced that the eligibility criteria for JEE (Advanced) test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) of 75 per cent marks in class 12 will be relaxed. On January 19, he also informed that in accordance with that decision, 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board examination will be waived off for the JEE (Main) as well for 2021-22 “in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main)”.
