NEET PG 2021 Registration Process Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply

NEET PG 2021: The National Board Of Education (NBE) has started the online registration process for NEET-PG 2021. Aspirants can apply for the entrance test online at www.natboard.edu.in. The online registration link will be active from 3 pm on February 23 till March 15. NEET PG 2021 will be held on April 18.

NEET PG 2021: How to register online

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Board of Education - nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2021 tab

Step 3: A login page will appear on your screen

Step 4: Register yourself by filling in the required information

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the registration fee.

Direct link to register for NEET-PG 2021

Check NEET PG information bulletin here

Application fee: For General and OBC category candidates-- Rs 4250 + 765 (GST) = Rs 5015

For SC, ST, PWD category candidates- Rs 3250 + Rs 585= Rs 3835

NEET PG 2021: Exam Pattern

The NEET PG exam will have 300 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry four marks. A negative marking of 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the exam will be three and a half hours. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode.

NEET 2021: Eligibility

Applicants should have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS passing certificate from a recognized college/university. The candidates should have a permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council. Students who have completed their internship on or before June 30, 2021, can only apply for the NEET-PG 2021.

NBE has also issued a helpline number -- 022-61087595 and email ID- helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in for candidates facing any difficulty in registration.

NEET PG 2021: Key Dates

Online Submission of Application 23rd February (3 PM Onwards) to 15th March 2021(Till 11:55 PM)

Edit Window for All the Candidates 19th March 2021 to 21st March 2021

Final Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Image, Photograph, Signature, Thumb Impression -- 2nd April 2021 to 4th April

Issue of Admit Card 12th April 2021

Examination Date 18th April 2021

Declaration of Result By 31st May 2021

NEET-PG 2021 is a single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021 which includes All India 50% quota seats for all States/Union Territories of India, State quota seats for all States/Union Territories of India, All Private Medical Colleges, Institutions & Universities/Deemed Universities all across the country, Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions, and Post MBBS DNB Courses and Post MBBS NBE Diploma Courses.