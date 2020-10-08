NEET 2020 To Announce Results Soon! Last Date To Raise Objections For Answers Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is reportedly all set to release the results for the much-awaited NEET 2020 soon. It is expected that the results will be out by October 12th as the last date for raising objections against the answer key ends today itself. Candidates who are yet to address their issues regarding the answer key can do so before 6 pm today on October 7th. NEET had earlier shared the scanned copies of the OMR sheet of the students so that they could check their answers and compare it with the previously released NEET answer key.

NEET 2020 cut off

According to the expected cut off devised by Aakash institute's website, NEET 2020 candidates need to score at least 50th percentile of marks to be eligible for NEET ranking, while the students need from SC/ ST/ OBC need to obtain 40th percentile marks as the minimum qualifying criteria of the competitive exam. The NEET 2020 exam was conducted on September 13th.

NEET 2020 updates

The National Testing Agency had earlier released the OMR sheets of the student's answer sheets. The OMR sheets contain the choice of answers that the students have submitted in their NEET exam. The students can now check the NEET OMR sheet 2020 on the official website and then tally the correct answers with NEET answer key 2020. The website link for the same is ntaneet.ac.in. Candidates are urged to carefully match the NEET answer key 2020 with the NEET OMR sheet 2020 to understand approximate marks.

Students who have appeared in the NEET 2020 exam can raise objections if there are any discrepancies in NEET OMR 2020. If a student has marked the answer and cannot find it on the NEET OMR 2020 sheet, then the student can send a formal letter mentioning the error.

NTA has already released the answer keys for all the subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. NEET examinations were held to shortlist deserving candidates for medical colleges across the country like AIIMS and JIPMER. NEET 2020 witnessed over 14 lakh students appearing for the examinations this year.

