NEET UG 2020 News: NTA Re-opens Application Correction Window From Sept 23 To Sept 30

The NEET 2020 examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 13, 2020. The students who had appeared in the NEET 2020 are now waiting for their NEET 2020 result. However, the NTA issued a notice yesterday on September 23rd indicating that it has re-opened the application form correction window for candidates who had appeared in the NEET-UG 2020 exams on September 13. Candidates are hereby requested to make the required changes in their NEET-UG application form. This application correction window has been opened specifically for candidates who gave the exam on Sept. 13th, candidates can do the same till September 30th before 5 pm. Check out the list of particulars where the changes can be made in the application form.

NEET UG 2020 application form correction window reopens

• Mother’s Name

• Father’s Name

• Gender

• Category

• Person with Disability

• State Code of Eligibility

• Nationality

Image courtesy: NTA NEET portal

The official notice reads that the reopening of the application correction window for NEET-UG was done as NTA had received many requests from students asking for the same. Here is what the official notice stated - “In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of NEET (UG)-2020 in making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form due to COVID- 19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency is once again providing the facility for making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form”. NTA also stated that this is the last chance for the students to make the changes and thereafter, post the deadline, there will be no changes in the application form.

Health ministry directed guidelines to conduct exams amid Coronavirus

Ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam on September 13, the Centre on Thursday, issued revised guidelines for conducting exams amid Coronavirus (COVID-19). Apart from general health guidelines, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) released specific guidelines for the planning of exams, transport to exam centres, movement within exam centres and SOP for applicants who develop symptom amid exams. The Supreme Court has dismissed all pleas seeking deferment of the exams, therefore the state governments are now preparing to hold exams that were postponed.

Health Ministry issues Revised SOP (standard operating procedure) on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/kIMfZlGnDH — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock