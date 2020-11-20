'NEP Is PM Modi's Vision, It Will Be Implemented In Phases By 2022': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the centenary celebrations at the Lucknow University. During his addresses at the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister announced that by 2022, NEP (National Education Policy) will be implemented in phases. Speaking further, he said that the new education policy will take the society forward and will also be the foundation of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The policy is the vision of the prime minister and is to be implemented by 2022. It includes both the theoretical and practical aspect of knowledge that is necessary for students. If the Lucknow University moves ahead with the new National Education Policy, it will set a new paradigm."

While congratulating everyone at the university for completing 100 years of its establishment, CM Adityanath said that during this glorious journey, the university has accomplished remarkable achievements in the academic field at national and international levels.

CM Yogi Adityanath: 'NEP will take society forward'

Uttar Pradesh CM said, "The society can become self-sufficient and self-reliant only when it moves ahead of the government."

Emphasizing the need for NEP, CM Adityanath said that the educational institutions should connect with the public and play an important role in local problems. Pointing towards a hand sanitiser made by Lucknow University to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, he said that all the education institutions should do such 'useful work' for the society as and when required. 'Our government decided to celebrate 'Uttar Pradesh Day' on the suggestion of the then governor Ram Naik and on this day, the 'one district one product' scheme was also launched,' he added.

Speaking about the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making India a USD 5 trillion economy, the BJP leader said that in order to fulfil this dream, the educational institutions should provide technical support in the field of handicrafts.

UP Deputy CM speaks at Lucknow University

Joining the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma at the University's event said, ''Lucknow University's journey of a century has been memorable.'' Dinesh Sharma also informed the gathering that the UP government has granted funds for the strengthening of the university's infrastructure for quality education and for its overall development.

(With PTI inputs)