UP Board 2020: UP Board 10th & 12th Result To Be Declared On June 27, 2020

UP Board 2020 results will be declared on June 27, 2020. The board recently announced that the UP Board 10th result and UP board 12th result will be announced on June 27. The results will be declared online on the official website upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board result date was recently confirmed by the UP Board 2020 officials. According to various media reports, the result will be announced online at around 12.30 PM.

UP Board Result 2020

According to various reports, more than 5.61 million students had appeared for the UP board 2020 exams this year. Out of these students, around 3.02 million students are awaiting their UP board 10th result while around 2.58 million students are awaiting their UP board 12th result.

The reports further added that the evaluation process of UP Board 2020 exams was completed in 281 centres across 75 districts. Both the high school and intermediate exams were started on February 18, 2020. The class 10 exams were concluded on March 3, 2020, and class 12th exams were concluded on March 6, 2020.

The reports also mentioned that the evaluation process was put on hold from March 18 because of the Coronavirus pandemic situation in the country and lockdown. It resumed in green zones from May 5, in orange zones from May 12 and in red zones from May 19. The UP board 2020 results were delayed this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country. According to the rules of UP board, a student will have to score minimum marks of 35 per cent in each subject to pass. If a student score marks below the minimum requirement, he/she will have to give a supplementary test for the particular subject.

How to check the UP board 10th result and UP board 12th result

Go to the official websites of UP board 2020 like upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Click on the links for UP board 10th result or UP board 12th result on the homepage.

Fill the required details like roll number and centre, etc.

Press enter and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result carefully and download it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for news and updates related to the UP result 2020.