NIOS Exam Date 2021 Out For Class 10 & Class 12; Steps To Download NIOS 2021 Datesheet

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the 2021 datasheet for Class 10th and Class 12th board exams. NIOS 2021 starts from January 22 while all the exams would be conducted in the second half. The official website of NIOS has released the exam dates for theory and practical exams for students who are appearing from the centres in India as well as students who are appearing for the exam from overseas centres.
Read on for the complete NIOS datasheet 2021. The NIOS Class 10th and 12th exam 2021 will commence from 22 January and will continue till 15 February 2021. While the practical exams would be held from January 14 to 25. The official website can be visited at nios.ac.in.
ALSO READ| South Korea Students Take Exams Amid Viral Spike
How to check NIOS exam date 2021?
- Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in
- On the home page, click on 'Examination/Result' tab or On the right side of the page, one can check the latest news and announcements. Click on the relevant link depending on whether you need the datasheet for Indian exam centres or overseas exam centres.
- You will be redirected to a PDF to check the NIOS exam date 2021.
- Here is the Time table for NIOS Class 10 exam and NIOS Class 12 exam for students appearing in India.
Image credits: NIOS website
Image credits: NIOS website
Image credits: NIOS website
ALSO READ| SNAP 2020 Is Scheduled To Be Out Tomorrow; SNAP Exam Is Slated For Dec. 20, Jan. 6 & 9
NIOS datasheet 2021 download
Class 10 exam timetable for NIOS 2021 exam
- 22 January 2021 - Hindustani Music
- 25 January 2021 - Urdu
- 27 January 2021 - Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Nepali, Malayalam, Odia, Arabic, Assamese, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi
- 28 January 2021 - Sanskrit
- 29 January 2021 - Accountancy
- 30 January 2021 - English
- 1 February 2021 - Panting Theory, Sanskrit Vyakaran
- 2 February 2021 - Indian Culture and Heritage
- 3 February 2021 - Social Science
- 4 February 2021 - Hindi
- 5 February 2021 - Science & Technology
- 6 February 2021 - Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya
- 8 February 2021 - Data entry operations
- 9 February 2021 - Economics, Veda Adhyayan
- 10 February 2021 - Home science
- 11 February 2021 - Business Studies, Bhartiya Darshan
- 12 February 2021 - Mathematics
- 15 February 2021 - Employability Skills, Carnatic Sangeet
Class 12 exam timetable for NIOS 2021 exam
- 22 January 2021 - Sanskrit (309)
- 25 January 2021 - Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship/ Environment Science
- 27 January 2021 - Psychology
- 28 January 2021 - Urdu
- 29 January 2021 - Hindi
- 30 January 2021 - Geography
- 01 February 2021 - Bengali/Gujarati/ Punjabi/ Malayalam/ Odia/ Arabic/ Persian/ Tamil
- 02 February 2021 - English
- 03 February 2021 - Home Science
- 04 February 2021 - Physics/ History/ Library & Information Science/ Sanskrit Vyakaran
- 05 February 2021 - Economics
- 06 February 2021 - Chemistry/ Political Science/ Mass Communication/ Military Service/ Sanskrit Sahitya
- 08 February 2021 - Mathematics
- 09 February 2021 - Data Entry Operations
- 10 February 2021 - Painting
- 11 February 2021 - Computer Science/ Physical Education & Yog/ Sociology/ Bharatiya Darshan/ Tourism
- 12 February 2021 - Biology/ Accountancy/ Introduction of Law/ Military History/ Veda Adhyayan
- 15 February 2021 - Business Studies
ALSO READ| RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 Is Out For Download Now! Exams To Be Conducted On Dec. 13
ALSO READ| JEST 2021 Exam Date Declared At Jest.org.in, Registrations To Begin From January 11