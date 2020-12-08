NIOS Exam Date 2021 Out For Class 10 & Class 12; Steps To Download NIOS 2021 Datesheet

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the 2021 datasheet for Class 10th and Class 12th board exams. NIOS 2021 starts from January 22 while all the exams would be conducted in the second half. The official website of NIOS has released the exam dates for theory and practical exams for students who are appearing from the centres in India as well as students who are appearing for the exam from overseas centres.

Read on for the complete NIOS datasheet 2021. The NIOS Class 10th and 12th exam 2021 will commence from 22 January and will continue till 15 February 2021. While the practical exams would be held from January 14 to 25. The official website can be visited at nios.ac.in.

How to check NIOS exam date 2021?

Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in

On the home page, click on 'Examination/Result' tab or On the right side of the page, one can check the latest news and announcements. Click on the relevant link depending on whether you need the datasheet for Indian exam centres or overseas exam centres.

You will be redirected to a PDF to check the NIOS exam date 2021.

Here is the Time table for NIOS Class 10 exam and NIOS Class 12 exam for students appearing in India.

NIOS datasheet 2021 download

Date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 for Indian exam centres- Click here

Date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 for overseas exam centres - Click here

Class 10 exam timetable for NIOS 2021 exam

22 January 2021 - Hindustani Music

25 January 2021 - Urdu

27 January 2021 - Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Nepali, Malayalam, Odia, Arabic, Assamese, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi

28 January 2021 - Sanskrit

29 January 2021 - Accountancy

30 January 2021 - English

1 February 2021 - Panting Theory, Sanskrit Vyakaran

2 February 2021 - Indian Culture and Heritage

3 February 2021 - Social Science

4 February 2021 - Hindi

5 February 2021 - Science & Technology

6 February 2021 - Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya

8 February 2021 - Data entry operations

9 February 2021 - Economics, Veda Adhyayan

10 February 2021 - Home science

11 February 2021 - Business Studies, Bhartiya Darshan

12 February 2021 - Mathematics

15 February 2021 - Employability Skills, Carnatic Sangeet

Class 12 exam timetable for NIOS 2021 exam

22 January 2021 - Sanskrit (309)

25 January 2021 - Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship/ Environment Science

27 January 2021 - Psychology

28 January 2021 - Urdu

29 January 2021 - Hindi

30 January 2021 - Geography

01 February 2021 - Bengali/Gujarati/ Punjabi/ Malayalam/ Odia/ Arabic/ Persian/ Tamil

02 February 2021 - English

03 February 2021 - Home Science

04 February 2021 - Physics/ History/ Library & Information Science/ Sanskrit Vyakaran

05 February 2021 - Economics

06 February 2021 - Chemistry/ Political Science/ Mass Communication/ Military Service/ Sanskrit Sahitya

08 February 2021 - Mathematics

09 February 2021 - Data Entry Operations

10 February 2021 - Painting

11 February 2021 - Computer Science/ Physical Education & Yog/ Sociology/ Bharatiya Darshan/ Tourism

12 February 2021 - Biology/ Accountancy/ Introduction of Law/ Military History/ Veda Adhyayan

15 February 2021 - Business Studies

