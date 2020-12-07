RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 Is Out For Download Now! Exams To Be Conducted On Dec. 13

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the admit card for junior engineer recruitment exam (civil and electrical). All candidates who have registered for the RSMSSB JE recruitment examination can now head to the official website and download their admit cards online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Read on to know more about the steps for RSMSSB JE admit card download. This RSMSSB JE 2020 recruitment drive was initiated to fill 1098 vacancies, the notification was released way back in June but due to the COVID conditions the exam date was postponed for a few months. Candidates should note that the JE exam that is scheduled for December 13 have released their admit cards currently. However. those candidates who have their exams scheduled on December 26, would get access to their to admit cards on December 18.

How to download RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link that reads "Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of JEN 2020 (Civil - Degree Holder/ Diploma Holder)" or Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of JEN 2020 (Electrical - Degree Holder/ Diploma Holder) to download JE admit card

You will be directed to a new page.

On the right-hand side of the page, click on the link that reads ‘Get Admit Card’

Login using your credentials including your application number and date of birth

Your RSMSSB JE admit card will be displayed.

Take its print out.

For direct download - Click here

The RSMSSB board has asked the students to make sure that they reach the centre way before time. After the exam, the board will upload the answer key on its website and then the students would have a chance to challenge the specific answers within 72 hours.

RSMSSB or Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board was formed as a wing of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). RPSC is the premier commission of the government of Rajasthan and is responsible for organizing recruitment exams, procedures for recruiting employees, officers to various departments of the government. This also includes the recruitment of Clerical cadre which is now handed over to RSMSSB. RPSC looks after the recruitment in Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) & Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S). The RPSC office is situated at Jaipur road, Ajmer, Rajasthan. The current chairman of RPSC is Dr BHUPENDRA SINGH who is a retired IPS officer.

