NIOS Board Exam 2020: NIOS Students Demand Promotion Citing COVID-19 Risk

In the wake of the threat posed by coronavirus contagion to the health of students, while CBSE and ICSE board examinations have been cancelled, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Board Examinations for classes X and XII have been postponed by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development. However, unlike the CBSE or ICSE students, the NOIS students are not celebrating the notification with a meme fest, instead, they are asking for “justice for NOIS students” and “promote all NOIS students”.

NOIS has postponed the board examinations “until further notice” but its students think it is 'discrimination' and thus, demanding ‘justice’ on Twitter by trending hashtags. From tagging the cabinet ministers to other influential bodies, the aspirants have called themselves ‘desperate for direction’ as to what the future holds for them. Even though the NIOS has cancelled Class XII examinations for specially-abled students, there is not any mention for the rest of the students.

According to them, the NOIS students are subjected to unjust because other boards such as ICSE and CBSE students are getting an option to be promoted on the basis of their marks in the internal exams. This comes as India becomes the third-most virus-hit country with over 697,400 total infections and 19,693 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally. Some of the students have even posted the situation of coronavirus contagion in the country and the 'mental stress' budding from the global health crisis to fulfil 'their demands'.

3rd worst hit by COVID -19 but still the authorities and govt in a mood to conduct examination for nios and other boards too, to break the world record and acquire the position number 1. #Justice_for_NIOS_STUDENTS #justice_for_nios_student @HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank @niostwit

NIOS exams postponed

The notice by NIOS was dated June 30, 2020, and read, “In continuation of Notification No. 14/2020 dated 01.6.2020, the Public Examination of Secondary and Senior Secondary (Theory), March/April 2020 rescheduled to commence from 17th July 2020 stands postponed till further orders due to Covid-19 Pandemic situation. The NIOS learners are advised to visit NIOS website www.nios.ac.in www.sdmis.nios.ac.in for further information. This issues with the approval of the competent authority.” The document was undersigned by the director of evaluation with the NIOS, B. Venkateswdran.

