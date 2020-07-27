NIRDPR Recruitment 2020: 510 Vacancies For Coordinator And Other Posts

National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad, has announced vacancies for various posts for implementing a national-level project. The autonomous national Institution, under the Ministry of Rural Development, is implementing a project named ‘Creating Clusters of Model Gram Panchayats to Achieve Holistic & Sustainable Development through Institutional Strengthening of GPs and Enablement of Quality GPDP across India’.

NIRDPR Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

The project to create clusters of model gram panchayats will be implemented over the next two years and 510 vacancies have been announced by the institution. NIRDPR has invited applications for recruitment to the post of State Programme Coordinators, Young Fellows and Cluster Level Resource Persons to work in the identified 250 clusters across all States and Union Territories. Out of total 510 vacancies, 10 are for State Programme Coordinators, 250 are for Young Fellows and 250 are of Cluster Level Resource Persons.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant's age should be between 30 to 50 years for State Programme Coordinators and between 25 to 30 years for Young Fellow on the date of advertisement. The age of Cluster Level Resource Persons should be not be exceeding 40 years on the date of advertisement. Interested candidates should apply for it through online mode on or before August 10, 2020.

Read: RBI Recruitment 2020: Online Registration Starts August 3, Check Eligibility & Vacancy

Payscale

For State Programme Coordinators, the consolidated contractual remuneration will be Rs 55,000 per month plus travel and subsistence on tour as per norms of the NIRD&PR. The remuneration for Young Fellows will be Rs 35,000 per month, for working 25 full days every month and for meeting the cost of travel within the Cluster of posting. Travel and subsistence on official tour outside the district/cluster will be paid as per norms of the NIRD&PR.

Cluster Level Resource Persons will get Rs.12,500 per month for working 25 full days every month and for meeting the cost of travel inside the Cluster of posting; Travel and subsistence on official tour outside the district/cluster will be paid as per norms of the NIRD&PR. Check qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details on the official website nirdpr.org.in

Read: JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Over 3 Lakh Aspirants Registered For 8,575 Class-4 Posts

Read: UPSC Recruitment 2020 Out: 121 Assistant Professor, Medical Officers Posts Announced

(Image: pixabay)