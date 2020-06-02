Pune University Exams Cancelled; Admission Dates For Next Academic Year And More Details

Pune has over 8000 Coronavirus cases as of now and will continue to impose strict lockdown norms on several containment zones and red zones. This has hampered daily activities like education and university. With the fifth nationwide lockdown imposed until June 30, 2020, Pune education department, Pune University and other educational institutions in the district will find new measures to help students. After recent announcements made by the state education department, there will be new assessment techniques, marking schemes. Read on to know Pune University updates, exams and other details.

Pune University cancels all examinations of students as per state orders

Pune University exams along with other state university exams have been cancelled after CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that exams cannot be conducted with the given lockdown situation and also students travelling for the exams cannot be put at risk. Pune University students will be marked with the average marks of their performances in the previous semesters. Uddhav Thackeray also urged the universities in the district to conduct another round of exams in October-November if students are not satisfied with the current evaluation. They can re-appear for the subjects if they wish for better marks in the same.

Pune University faces backlashes from education experts after the cancellation of exams

Arun Adsul, who is an expert in the field and also a former vice-chancellor of Pune University, said that he is not in agreement with the decision of cancelling exams. He had developed a unique idea for students to appear for the exams keeping in mind the social distancing, sanitization and anti-COVID-19 measures. Dhananjay Kulkarni, who is also an expert in the field of education disagrees with the State Education Department's decision. As per Kulkarni, the passing of students without exams questions their credibility and also marks them as ‘corona-batch’ which might affect their job recruitment and other ventures.

An autonomous college under Pune University continues to conduct exams

An autonomous college under Pune University formally known as Savitribai Phule Pune University, G H Raison College of Engineering and Management, has already taken the decision of conducting exams of final year students. The college started with the online exams of the final year students on May 27 itself. The students of the college have been giving the exams online. The papers of the final year students are conducted regularly in the afternoon between 2 to 4 pm.

Online admission for the next academic year started

Pune University has started with admissions of several courses under its affiliation. The students are urged to log in to the website and register themselves for the next academic year for degree and postgraduate courses. Students will have to appear for an online entrance examination in early August. The registrations are open between June 1-30, 2020.