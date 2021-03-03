NMDC Recruitment 2021: NMDC Invites Applications For 67 Posts Of Graduate Engineer

NMDC Recruitment: National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has invited applications for Graduate Engineers posts. The NMDC vacancy will be filled through GATE 2021 exams. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting nmdc.co.in. The last date to apply is till March 21, 2021. Here’s more about NMDC recruitment 2021.

Important dates for NMDC recruitment 2021

Opening date of application: March 1, 2021

Closing date of application: March 21, 2021

Last date of receipt of Hard copies: April 5, 2021

NMDC Recruitment through GATE 2021

According to the NMDC notification, the corporation has invited applications for 67 posts for Graduate Engineers. There are four disciplines within which the recruitment is being made. Here are details about the NMDC vacancy.

Electrical: 10 posts

Materials Management: 25 posts

Mechanical: 14 posts

Mining: 18 posts

Educational Qualification for NMDC Recruitment 2021

According to the notification, the candidate must possess a full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology. But, final year/Semester students, are also eligible to apply, subject to production of the final pass certificate of eligible qualification at the time of Group Discussion (GD) & Interview, otherwise their candidature will not be entertained.

All qualifications must be from UGC recognized Indian University or UGC recognized Indian Deemed University or AICTE approved courses from Autonomous Indian Institutions/concerned statutory council (wherever applicable)

Candidates having 05 years B.E/B Tech + ME/M Tech integrated dual degree in Engineering in relevant disciplines shall also be considered.

The minimum percentage of marks in the above Degrees shall be 60% of marks in aggregate for Un-Reserved (UR) and OBC(NCL) category, while SC/ST/PwD category, the minimum percentage of marks in their respective Degree shall be 50%. Candidates can check other qualification-related details in the NMDC notification itself.

Age Limit

According to the notification, the upper Age limit is 27 years as on the last date of online application as described in point no. 6(b). This upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy layer). Govt. of India Guidelines state that for PwDs/Ex. Servicemen on the maximum age of 27 years. For Departmental candidates (NMDC) age relaxation will be given up to 10 years.

How to apply for NMDC Recruitment 2021?

Applications are being accepted solely in online mode.

Visit gate.iitb.ac.in for more information about GATE 2021 exam for NMDC.

Candidates who have already applied for GATE 2021 can get their registration number on admit card.

Candidates can then apply online for the Graduate Engineers post on nmdc.co.in. It is important to note that a candidate can apply for one post/discipline only.

Fill in the details required on the application form on the website and attach all the necessary documents.

A helpline email service called nmdc@jobapply.in has been opened for candidates.

