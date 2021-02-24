RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021 Notification Out; Apply For 841 Posts On Rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Office Attendant. Eligible and interested candidates can head to its official website of the bank rbi.org.in to find more details about the recruitment drive. Application for the post starts today that is on February 24, 2021. The last date for submitting applications would be March 15, 2021.

Important dates for RBI Office attendant recruitment 2021

Starting date of application: Feb 24

Last date to apply: March 15

RBI office attendant exam date: April 9 & 10

Result date: Between the month of April and May 2021

RBI Office attendant LPT Date: To be announced

RBI Office Attendant Vacancy details

According to the notification, there are a total of 841 vacancies across India. All the candidates who wish to apply for this vacancy must at least be 10th class passed. Here are the vacancy details.

Office Attendant - 800

Ahmedabad - 50

Bangalore - 28

Bhopal - 25

Bhubaneswar - 24

Chandigarh - 31

Chennai - 71

Guwahati - 38

Hyderabad - 57

Jammu - 9

Jaipur - 43

Kanpur- 69

Kolkata - 35

Mumbai - 202

Nagpur - 55

New Delhi - 50

Patna - 28

Thiruvananthapuram - 26

RBI recruitment 2021: Criteria for Office attendant

Educational Qualification

A candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from the concerned State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruiting Office to which he/she is applying. The qualification should be from a recognized board of that State/UT

RBI Office Attendant Age limit

General/EWS - 18 to 25 Years

SC/ST - 18 to 30 Years

OBC - 18 to 28 Years

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) - By 10 years (GEN/EWS) 13 years (OBC) & 15 years (SC/ST)

How to Apply for RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021?

Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website rbi.org.in

They must then head to>Opportunities@RBI>Current Vacancies > Vacancies and click on the hyperlink “Online Application Form” in the Advertisement page for filling the online Application’.

The candidate will be redirected to the online registration page.

Candidates can then fill the form and attach scanned copies of the required document before submitting it.

