Sericulture Assam Recruitment 2021: Admit Cards Released Today For The Upcoming Exam

The Directorate of Sericulture, Assam has released the admit card of written examination for the recruitment of 180 Grade IV Vacancy under Sericulture Department, Assam. Candidates who have submitted their online applications for Sericulture Assam Recruitment 2021 can now download their admit card from official portal. Here are more details about the Sericulture Recruitment 2021.

Sericulture Assam Recruitment 2021

There are 180 posts in this recruitment drive by the Drectorate of Sericulture Assam. The exam is set to be conducted on Feb 28, only four days after the admit card is released (Feb 24). All the necessary information such as venue of the examination and etc will be mentioned in the Sericutlrue admit card.

Important Dates for Sericulture Recruitemnt 2021

Date of admit card release: Feb 24

Date of examination: Feb 28

Time of examination: 2:30 PM-4:30 PM.

How to download the sericulture admit card?

The candidates who have submitted his/her online application for this above mentioned recruitment of the Directorate of Sericulture, Assam can now download the admit card. It is available on the directorate’s official website. Here are the steps to follow to download the card.

Visit sericulture.assam.gov.in

Scroll down, check Important Link’s section.

Candidates will be able to see a click on Download Admit Card link.

Login inside that portal by providing required information.

After login, you will find an option to download your admit card.

Take a print out of the admit card for future use.

Selection Process for Sericulture Assam Recruitment 2021

According to the notification the first Merit Lists will be prepared on the marks scored on OMR based written examination (Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, History, Geography, English, General Knowledge): 100 marks of 2 hours

There will be ONE merit list for the post category wise, i.e. Unreserved, OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(P), ST(H) & EWS separately for male and female as per vacancies for different posts for the entire State.

The select list shall be published in two widely circulated news paper and website of the Directorate.

Source: Directorate of Sericulture Assam (Website)

More about Directoratre of Sericulture

According to its official website, Directorate of Sericulture(DOS), works under the Administrative control of the Handloom Textiles & Sericulture Department, Government of Assam. It was established in the year of 1958 with a different nomenclature as Directorate of Weaving & Sericulture, Assam till July 1983. In July,1983 the Directorate was separated as the Directorate of Sericulture, Assam bifurcating the Weaving as a new Directorate known as Directorate of Handloom & Textiles, Assam.

