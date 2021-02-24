NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Assistant Engineer And Chemist Posts

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited aka NTPC Limited has released the notification inviting applications for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Chemist. Candidates can check the advertisement released on February 24, 2021, on the official website of NTPC. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NTPC Assistant Engineer & Assistant Chemist post on or before March 10, 2021, from the site - ntpccareers.net.

NTPC AE Recruitment 2021 notification details

NTPC AE vacancy - 230, where vacancy of Assistant Engineer (AE) is for 200 Posts (where candidates from Electrical/Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation background can apply), on the other hand, the vacancy for Assistant Chemist is for 30 Posts.

Here is the complete NTPC AE Recruitment notification - Click here.

Check out the notification in Hindi as well. Click here.

Click here to apply for the posts.

Eligibility criteria & other details for NTPC Assistant Engineer (AE) & Assistant Chemist

Educational Qualification - Assistant Engineer - Engineering Degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation with a minimum of 60 per cent marks from a recognized university. Candidates also need to have one-year post qualification experience. Candidates who want to apply for the Assistant Chemist chemist post need to have a degree in M.Sc in Chemistry with 60 per cent marks from a recognized university with one-year post qualification experience.

Age Limit for AE and AC posts: 30 Years

Application Fee for General/EWS/OBC - Rs. 300/- and for SC/ST/PwD/XSM category and Female Candidates - No Fee

The selection for NTPC AE and AC posts will be done on the basis of an online exam, the date for which would be announced shortly. The test will consist of 2 parts including the Subject Knowledge Test and Aptitude Test.

Experience requirement for Assistant Engineer- Minimum 1-year post qualification experience excluding training period, if any. The experience must be in Operation/ Maintenance/ Erection/ Construction/ Engineering in Thermal or Gas power plant.

Experience requirement for Assistant Chemist - Minimum 1-year post qualification experience in water treatment plant process and water analysis plants like RO plant, DM plant, pre-treatment plant. Candidates with experience in boiler water chemistry and knowledge of cooling water treatment, bulk chemical analysis, knowledge of analytical instruments, coal sampling ad oil analysis will also be considered. Candidates must also have knowledge of environmental parameter testing, monitoring and management. Candidates having experience in the power plant will be given an advantage.

